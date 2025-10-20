Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black, and Sophie Welsh dissect AFLW round 10, including each host's team on the rise, a Bulldog who is back at their best, St Kilda's injury woes, and a rule that has gone by the wayside

West Coast players celebrate a win over Geelong on October 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

EPISODE GUIDE

1:12 - Teams on the rise

5:04 - An exciting young Lion

6:32 - St Kilda's injury woes

9:13 - A forgotten rule

11:20 - A Bulldog back at their best

13:55 - Carlton Respects

