IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black, and Sophie Welsh dissect AFLW round 10, including the teams on the rise, a Bulldog who is back at their best, St Kilda's injury woes, and a rule that has gone by the wayside.

EPISODE GUIDE

  • 1:12 - Teams on the rise
  • 5:04 - An exciting young Lion
  • 6:32 - St Kilda's injury woes
  • 9:13 - A forgotten rule
  • 11:20 - A Bulldog back at their best
  • 13:55 - Carlton Respects
16:36

