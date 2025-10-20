IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black, and Sophie Welsh dissect AFLW round 10, including the teams on the rise, a Bulldog who is back at their best, St Kilda's injury woes, and a rule that has gone by the wayside.
EPISODE GUIDE
- 1:12 - Teams on the rise
- 5:04 - An exciting young Lion
- 6:32 - St Kilda's injury woes
- 9:13 - A forgotten rule
- 11:20 - A Bulldog back at their best
- 13:55 - Carlton Respects
