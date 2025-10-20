The Bombers will host the Hawks at Windy Hill as fixtured

A view of the crowd at Windy Hill during Essendon's clash against North Melbourne in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON'S AFLW side will host its game against Hawthorn on Saturday at Windy Hill as fixtured, after protracted discussions with the Essendon Cricket Club over usage of the oval.

The premier cricket side had a game scheduled for the same Saturday, but it is understood that game has been moved to Jubilee Park in Frankston, the home deck of the cricket teams' opponents that day.

Given Essendon's AFLW side will not make finals, Saturday's game is the sole football match left at Windy Hill for the season.

The four cricket teams playing under Essendon's banner have played their first two rounds at rival grounds.

Essendon's AFLW side played Brisbane at Windy Hill on Sunday, drawing a crowd of 1801, well down from its previous season average of 2705 who have packed the iconic stand and formed a hostile home crowd.