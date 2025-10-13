Jess Rentsch is the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round nine

Jess Rentsch in action during West Coast's clash against Adelaide in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast youngster Jess Rentsch has been named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for round nine, following her performance in the Eagles' 17-point loss to Adelaide.

Rentsch collected a career-high 15 disposals in addition to four tackles and four intercepts in a strong outing against the Crows' star-studded onball brigade.

The explosive Greater Western Victoria Rebels product has become a mainstay under Daisy Pearce this season, flourishing with an increased midfield role.

After being selected with pick No.2 back in 2023, Rentsch has played 17 games, quickly developing into one of the Eagles' most important and valuable players.

"I really, really like Rentsch, it's no secret around here. She defends like three people," Pearce said earlier this month at a press conference.

"The physicality? Must come from a country Victoria farm. Her want to defend and tackle and do whatever the team needs. What allows her to do it over and over again is the work she's put into her game."

The promising youngster has played all nine matches so far across her 2025 campaign, averaging 11.3 disposals. 5.2 tackles and 4.8 intercepts per game.

As the Eagles push towards finals action, Rentsch's power around the contest, athleticism and leadership will be pivotal.

2025 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Round one: Lucia Painter (West Coast)

Round two: Zippy Fish (Sydney)

Round three: Havana Harris (Gold Coast)

Round four: Sophie McKay (Carlton)

Round five: Ash Centra (Collingwood)

Round six: Poppy Scholz (Carlton)

Round seven: Brooke Boileau (Adelaide)

Round eight: Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)

Round nine: Jess Rentsch (West Coast)