W Download hosts Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Kaitlyn Ferber dissect round nine of the NAB AFLW season, including huge wins from Sydney and Fremantle, if Melbourne is still the second best side, which team can cause some chaos in the final three weeks, and who we're putting a line through... officially.

EPISODE GUIDE

1:40 - Swans keep their season alive

3:40 - Fremantle snags a shock win

5:14 - Is Melbourne still the second best team?

8:01 - Are the Dogs going to shape the eight?

10:46 - Put a line through them!

13:23 - A curiosity from the Saints v Pies clash

