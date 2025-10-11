Adelaide bounced back from last week's loss to Richmond with victory over West Coast

Madison Newman celebrates a goal with teammates during the AFLW R9 match between Adelaide and West Coast at Norwood Oval on October 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has bounced back from a shock loss to Richmond in fine style, Ebony Marinoff and Madison Newman starring in a 17-point win against West Coast at Norwood Oval on Saturday.

The Crows led by a game-high 36 points when Newman kicked the first goal of the final term, but the Eagles kept coming and kicked the last three goals before the home side settled to record the 7.6 (48) to 4.7 (31) win.

Marinoff was at her brilliant best with a game-high 30 disposals and seven clearances, with Newman also outstanding with 19 touches and two goals.

Georgie Cleaver fought bravely in defence for West Coast, but the Crows' inside 50 dominance (43-23) was too great for the visitors to overcome.

Charlie Thomas played her 50th AFLW game and was among her side's best with 16 possessions.

Little separated the teams heading into the clash that pitted the sixth-placed Eagles against the seventh-placed Crows, with both teams on five wins.

But that wasn't evident in a first quarter dominated by the home side.

The Eagles went goalless in an opening term for the fourth time this season, while Adelaide had 10 of the first 11 inside 50s of the game and held a deserved 14-point lead at the first break through goals to Teah Charlton and Grace Kelly.

The Crows took just 35 marks for the match in a shock last-start loss to the Tigers, but they reached that total by half-time as they largely controlled the tempo of the contest.

Adelaide's lead stretched to 19 points when Danielle Ponter converted from close range, but a moment of brilliance from Bella Lewis led to West Coast's opening goal that sparked a bright patch for the visitors.

Despite wresting away the momentum, West Coast couldn't capitalise and trailed by 17 points at half-time after Newman goaled from a free kick directly in front earned after her great tackle on Zoe Wakfer.

Adelaide regained the upper hand in the third quarter, restricting West Coast to just one behind and stretching the lead to 30 points at three-quarter time thanks to goals to Eloise Jones and Brooke Boileau.

A stunning goal to Newman was the highlight of the final term, the star Crow gathering the ball at speed and breaking through a pack to bounce through her second major.

Mikayla Western sparked a late rally with her goal soon after, but the gap was too great to overcome.

Brilliant Bella bounces away

West Coast was goalless and under immense pressure 11 minutes into the second quarter when Bella Lewis provided a much-needed spark. The co-captain gathered a long kick inside 50 from Abbygail Bushby and set off for goal at pace. With Chelsea Biddell right behind her, Lewis took two bounces and coolly slotted a great goal.

Boileau breaks free

Adelaide got right on top in the third quarter and Brooke Boileau pressed home her side's midfield dominance in brilliant fashion with her second AFLW goal. The round seven Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee expertly collected a hot handball from Keeley Kustermann in heavy traffic close to goal, faked one way and came back onto her right to snap an outstanding goal.

Say what?

"Generally speaking, over my tenure there's been that ability to respond. You're not going to play your best footy every week, but the ability to come back and compete really strongly and to get a really important outcome for us was really significant today. I thought last week our defence was a bit off in terms of we allowed Richmond to march the ball back on us, whereas this week we just sort of pressed the game a little bit better and more effectively, and therefore you get some repeat entries. I'm a little disappointed we let a few in late … but overall very happy." - Adelaide coach Matthew Clarke

"I’m proud of the way they kept coming. I think we've come to expect that from our team. They never give up and play to the end, which was pleasing to see again today, but it was a bit disappointing (overall). Credit to Adelaide's pressure, they were strong in the contest and then pressured us and really tested us … we’ve got to keep working on our side of it." - West Coast coach Daisy Pearce

Up next

The Crows will take on North Melbourne at Arden Street Oval on Saturday afternoon, while the Eagles will host Geelong at Sullivan Logistics Stadium in Perth on Friday evening.

ADELAIDE 2.3 4.3 6.4 7.6 (48)

WEST COAST 0.1 1.4 1.5 4.7 (31)

GOALS

Adelaide: Newman 2, Ponter, Boileau, Jones, G.Kelly, Charlton

West Coast: Lewis, Western, Riggs, Swanson

BEST

Adelaide: Marinoff, Newman, Charlton, Hatchard, S.Allan, Goodwin

West Coast: Cleaver, Roberts, Swanson, Thomas, Lewis, Rentsch

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

West Coast: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Norwood Oval