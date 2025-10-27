The disparity between how Carlton and GWS players spent the lighting delay on Sunday exposed a quirk in the rules

The weather closes in on Ikon Park during Carlton's game against GWS in R11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has ticked off the disparity between how Carlton and Greater Western Sydney spent the lightning delay during their match at Ikon Park on Sunday, with no regulation stopping the Blues from using their modern training facility during the break.

The delay during the Blues' big win over the Giants has highlighted a quirk in the rules surrounding unscheduled breaks. No regulation exists that restricts players to their change rooms during an unexpected stop in play, such as one for adverse weather conditions.

During the delay on Sunday, Carlton was able to access its training facility at Ikon Park, with plenty of room for players to stretch, receive treatment and use the multitude of exercise bikes to keep warm.

By contrast, GWS was restricted to the away change room, with just one exercise bike available. The below-ground race leading to the Giants' rooms also flooded, although the rooms themselves remained dry.

While acknowledging the disparity had no impact on the result of the game, former All-Australian Kate McCarthy said the arrangement meant the Blues had a "genuine unfair advantage".

But it is understood the AFL's footy operations team has ticked off the differing arrangements.

Carlton isn't the only side who would benefit from home ground facilities in the event of a rare and unscheduled break, with Geelong (GMHBA Stadium), Brisbane (Brighton Homes Arena), St Kilda (RSEA Park) and the Western Bulldogs (Mission Whitten Oval) all having their home change room attached to their indoor training areas.

The Giants actually benefited from the break, scoring 5.3 (33) to 2.2 (14) after the lengthy pause in the third term, which ran for a cumulative 61 minutes. The final score was Carlton 12.9 (81) to GWS 5.5 (35), with the visitors kicking nearly their entire score after the delay.

Giants coach Cam Bernasconi played down the issue after the game.

"I didn't realise they had all that," Bernasconi said of how Carlton spent the break.

"It is what it is. It's a pretty unique situation today with that rain, I thought the girls managed really well and just got back out there."