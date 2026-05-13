Greater Western Sydney's off-season acquisitions are already making an impact on the playing group

L-R: Tarni Evans, Alyce Parker, Bec Beeson, Cambridge McCormick, Tilly Lucas-Rodd and Georgia Garnett. Picture: GWS Giants

GREATER Western Sydney has added some serious firepower to its line-up this season with the inclusions of Tilly Lucas-Rodd and Poppy Boltz, a duo already making waves at the club.

Giants captain Bec Beeson praised the pair’s immediate impact and professionalism since arriving from Hawthorn and Brisbane respectively during a busy 2025 AFLW Trade Period.

The Giants made a splash at the trade deadline, headlined by a last-minute deal with the Hawks to secure their former skipper and 2024 All-Australian Lucas-Rodd.

To land the star defender, the Giants traded away two future second-round picks — including one tied to the Lions — a future third, and a future fourth-round selection.

This followed another key move to acquire Boltz from Brisbane. In that deal, the club secured the emerging third-year defender and a future second-round pick in exchange for pick no.19 in the 2026 AFLW Draft — a selection originally granted to GWS as part of the AFL’s recent special assistance package.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Beeson noted how the pair has already raised the bar for the entire team — particularly Lucas-Rodd, whose prompt election into the leadership group underscored their immediate influence on the locker-room culture.

“They’ve both been excellent. Both Tilly and Poppy came across from other clubs as experienced, ready-made AFLW players,” she said.

“They've both been amazing in terms of their training standards.

“Tilly being elevated into the leadership group within a couple of months of being at the club is a testament to how they’ve gone about it, and Poppy is absolutely killing it on the track at the moment. They’ve both been fantastic additions, and I look forward to seeing how they go this season.”

Beeson will captain the Giants for a third consecutive season in 2026, leading an expanded leadership group alongside vice-captains Alyce Parker and Tarni Evans. The trio is joined by All-Australian Cambridge McCormick, star forward Georgia Garnett, and Lucas-Rodd.

Beeson explained that the Giants are tapping into the knowledge of their new arrivals to inject additional football IQ and experience into the program.

“Over the past couple of months, ‘Cam’ (coach Cameron Bernasconi) has been catching up with Tilly and Poppy — sort of the three of them,” she said.

“Cam has been picking their brains on things they’ve done in previous years at their past clubs. So, we’re definitely utilising their experience, as both players come from successful AFLW programs.”

On the track, draftee Kiera Yerbury led the way in the 'Giant Mile' on the first day of AFLW pre-season on Monday. The Swans Academy product headlined a host of fresh faces who made up the top ten, including pre-season draftee Sophia Gaukrodger and Lucas-Rodd.

Beeson noted that the results reflected the group's hard work during the off-season.

“An exciting sign for us is that 16 players got a [personal best] in their time trial. It’s an unbelievable start to week one of pre-season,” she said.

“We’ve got a couple of young guns who are leading the way. Kiera Yerbury has taken out both our time trials this year as a first-year player. So, she’s setting the standard.”

The Giants further bolstered their squad in last week’s Telstra AFLW Pre-Season Draft, selecting Maisy Evans with pick no.2 and Sophia Gaukrodger with pick no.10.

Highlighting the seamless transition of the club's newest talent, Beeson pointed to Gaukrodger's existing ties to the club.

“We’ve just brought in Sophia from our Academy program. She’s been working with Alicia (Eva) over the past 12 months or so. Even just having that connection — younger players coming in who have worked with our older players in the Academy and are familiar with the way we want to play and our game plan — is really helpful,” she said.

“It’s their first week at the club. ‘Soph’ was going around telling everyone that her first day on Monday was ‘the best day of her life’. That energy adds perspective to the group — what we do is pretty amazing and special. She’s started well and came fifth in the time trial, so she’s impressed as a first-year player.

“Then, Maisy is going to be critical for us as a key position player. We haven't seen her on the track yet, but she’s fitting in well and living with Poppy and Scarlett (Johnson). Hopefully, both can make an impact for us this year.”