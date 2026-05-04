Eleven new players have joined the AFLW competition. Gemma Bastiani takes a look at what they can bring to your club

Sienna Gerardi, Noa McNaughton and Lily Quigley. Pictures: AFL Photos/Supplied

ELEVEN players found their homes at the top level following the first ever Telstra AFLW pre-season draft.

While some players earned their opportunity following previous chances within AFLW programs, others have caught attention with some outstanding state league form, and others still recruited internationally.

Learn More 12:28

1. Gold Coast: Lily Quigley (Lions Academy/Giants Academy/Ainslie)

Small but mighty, 159cm tall Lily Quigley's star has risen in recent months following a move from NSW to Queensland. Playing as an overager in Brisbane's talent academy, she has used her speed and smarts to catch the attention of recruiters. As a midfielder who can also do damage playing as a small forward, Quigley's cleanliness below the knees is a huge asset when it comes to AFLW footy.

Lily Quigley in action for Brisbane. Picture: Supplied

2. Greater Western Sydney: Maisy Evans (Bond University)

A tall forward/ruck option, 185cm Maisy Evans can also acquit herself through the midfield when required. She was a train-on player with Gold Coast last year, and won the 2024 Riewoldt Family AFL Excellence Scholarship. With a background in rugby sevens and school footy in Melbourne, she has built her footy base while playing for Bond University in the QAFLW.

With pick two in the Telstra AFLW Pre-Season Draft, we have selected Maisy Evans 🧡 pic.twitter.com/NAxjbflxCQ — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) May 4, 2026

3. Essendon: Emma Dineen (Kerry, Ireland)

Following a scouting trip to Ireland by Essendon's recruiting staff, 25-year-old Emma Dineen has made her way to Windy Hill. With a basketball background and a sense of composure, she is handy overhead and thinks her way through congestion with ball in hand. She will complement the club's hard ball winners, ideally assisting the outside transition game in Bess Keaney's absence.

Welcome to the Dons, Emma 🤝



Irish talent Emma Dineen has been drafted with pick No.3 in the Telstra AFLW Pre-Season Draft 🔥



Read more about our newest recruit below ⤵️https://t.co/gEuRg5piOg — Essendon AFLW (@essendonfcw) May 4, 2026

4. Western Bulldogs: Amaia Wain (Sydney Academy/UNSW-ES Bulldogs)

A raw, but super talented ruck option, Wain developed a strong endurance base as a high jumper in Coffs Harbour. Previously travelling the 12-hour round trip to play footy in Sydney, she has excelled since making the move to the state's capital, spending less time in the car and more on the track. With an enormous vertical leap and a turn of speed, there is plenty for the Bulldogs to work with.

Amaia Wain in action during the 2023 National Championships U16 Girls match between Gold Coast Suns Academy and Sydney Swans Academy at Bond University. Picture: AFL Photos

5. Fremantle: Noa McNaughton (East Fremantle)

A smart small forward, McNaughton was overlooked in the 2024 AFLW draft and has since spent the last 18 months honing her craft in the WAFLW. Hitting a nice patch of form for East Fremantle in recent weeks, she is averaging 20.6 disposals and has kicked four goals. She will work well at the feet of new addition Eden Zanker and Tunisha Kikoak up forward, while also able to roll up to pinch hit in the middle.

Noa McNaughton handpasses the ball during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Queensland. Picture: AFL Photos

6. West Coast: Sienna Gerardi (Swan Districts)

Given West Coast's height across the field, but particularly up forward, adding some depth to its small forward stocks was a smart idea. Last year Kayla Dalgleish was a bright spark in that position, but when injured the side felt her absence. So, the addition of exciting small forward Sienna Gerardi will fill that gap with aplomb. In the past Gerardi has balanced footy and basketball, but now focusing solely on footy she will be an asset for the Eagles.

Sienna Gerardi in action during the Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine on October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

7. St Kilda: Saoirse Lally (Mayo)

A defender by trade, Irishwoman Saoirse Lally has the capacity to impact at either end of the ground. Known for her leadership and willingness to throw herself at the contest, she is best known for her lockdown abilities, having taken on Geelong's Aishling Moloney in the Gaelic game. With Nicola Stevens moving to the Cats in December, Lally – no relation to Fremantle's Orlagh – will bolster those defensive stocks once more.

8. Hawthorn: Mikaylah Antony (Central District/Willaston)

Hip and ankle injuries throughout 2025 saw Mikaylah Antony slide out of national draft contention, but a best on ground performance for the SANFLW against the VFLW in April put her firmly in the frame for the pre-season draft. She offers plenty of run and carry from the back half, and thanks to a netball background reads the play well to effectively intercept the footy.

Mikaylah Antony wins best on ground during the 2026 State Women's game between SANFLW and VFLW on April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

9. Melbourne: Lauren Clifton (South Adelaide)

A left of centre pick, Lauren Clifton was part of South Adelaide's 2025 SANFLW premiership and averages 14 disposals, 2.3 clearances, and 2.3 inside 50s for the club so far this year. Given the loss of Blaithin Mackin's run this season, Melbourne saw fit to recruit someone with great running capacity to contribute to the club's impressive transition game.

Lauren Clifton celebrates a goal during the 2021 AFLW U19 Championships match between South Australia and Vic Country. Picture: AFL Photos

10. Greater Western Sydney: Sophia Gaukrodger (Giants Academy/UTS Bats)

After improving on her kicking in recent months, former Giants Academy product Sophia Gaukrodger has been added to the Giants' midfield stocks. Willing to bring the physicality through the middle of the ground, while also adept at playing at either end of the ground, and boasting a good tank, she offers some depth to the side.

Sophia Gaukrodger in action during the AFL National Championships U16 Girls match between Gold Coast Suns Academy and Sydney Swans Academy. Picture: AFL Photos

11. West Coast: Lily Smart (Sturt)

A lightly-framed winger, Lily Smart's capacity to run and take the game on is everything a club would want supporting its inside midfielders. With a background in long jump, having represented Australia in the Oceania Athletics Championships, her combination of athleticism and height makes her a damaging prospect for the Eagles, complementing the likes of other new arrivals Lily Patterson and Mia Russo.