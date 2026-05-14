Mark Williams will take on an AFLW role for the first time

Mark Williams directs players during Melbourne's training session at Casey Fields on August 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has secured a massive coup for its AFLW program, with 2004 men's premiership coach Mark 'Choco' Williams set to be unveiled as the club's new head of women's development.

Williams is one of the game's most respected coaching minds and will join Dan Webster's staff in his new position, after stepping away from his role at Melbourne last August.

The 67-year-old has a remarkable standing across the game and his contribution across more than four decades was recognised in 2023 when he was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Having guided Port Adelaide to its only AFL premiership in 2004, Williams has followed his 12-year coaching career at Alberton with successful stints in assistant and development roles at Greater Western Sydney, Richmond and then at Melbourne across the past 15 seasons.

Mark Williams celebrates Port Adelaide's 2004 AFL premiership win. Picture: AFL Photos

Williams worked closely with senior coach Simon Goodwin at the Demons and played an integral part in the side breaking its AFL premiership drought in 2021 in his role as the club's head of development.

Williams also played at both SANFL and VFL level with West Adelaide, Port Adelaide, Collingwood and the Brisbane Bears before moving into coaching, winning four SANFL premierships and two Collingwood best and fairests.

Hawthorn is again likely to be among the AFLW premiership contenders this season, having made a disappointing straight-sets finals exit in 2025 after a 9-3 campaign led to a top-four finish on the ladder.