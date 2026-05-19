After playing its home games at Kinetic Stadium last season, Hawthorn will host at its new base in Dingley

Hawthorn players run out onto Ikon Park ahead of their semi-final against Carlton on November 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will play most of its 2026 NAB AFLW home games at its new base at the Kennedy Community Centre in Dingley.

The Hawks have previously held its home games in Frankston – and Box Hill City Oval before that – but the fresh facility has been given the tick of approval in the upcoming AFLW fixture.

There have already been Talent League games played in Dingley this year, with the AFLW team to be the first to play for elite-level points.

Part of the development of the site included a grandstand (complete with gold and brown seats), with built-in coaches boxes, changerooms and broadcast facilities.

It's understood Ikon Park will serve as a quasi-second home base for the occasional night home game for the Hawks, rather than Frankston.

A general view of the round 12, 2025 AFLW game between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

"We can’t wait to see the first of our AFLW Hawks make history when they play for premiership points at the Kennedy Community Centre, paving the way for the next generation of female footy stars," Hawthorn president Andy Gowers said.

"I’d like to acknowledge the support of state, federal and local governments in bringing our elite, purpose-built AFLW venue to life – the next step for this incredible facility is hosting top-tier women’s footy into the future.

"This is also a win for the Hawthorn faithful and wider footy community, with the KCC a wonderful place to attend and watch games in a family-friendly atmosphere."

The AFLW fixture is expected to be released later this week, with Hawthorn's first game to be in mid-August.