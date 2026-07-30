Dean Solomon during the round 20 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S interim coach Dean Solomon will meet with the club next week to discuss the vacant Bombers job and be involved in the coaching process.

With the Bombers' coaching process reaching the pointy end, Solomon remained coy on his intentions about pursuing the role but said he had become more interested in discussing the position with the club.

Essendon has narrowed its coaching search to four candidates – former coach James Hird and assistants Mark McVeigh (Sydney), Jaymie Graham (Fremantle) and Murray Davis (Adelaide) – with the door open for Solomon to enter the process as well.

As Carlton invites fellow interim coach Josh Fraser to be a part of the Blues coaching search, Solomon said the time had come to sit down with the club to put forward his thoughts.

"A discussion is going to happen with the club next week. We have had that contact now and we will sit down and have that discussion next week," the 2000 Essendon premiership player said on Thursday.

"With all due respect I want to have that discussion with them first and work from there.

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"It's the first time we'll have that formal chat. I said many weeks ago that [Essendon CEO] Tim (Roberts) mentioned to me four or five weeks ago to 'Take your time, concentrate on coaching and doing what you have to do for this footy club' and that at some point in time he would give us a tap on the shoulder and have that discussion.

"That time has come, and we'll sit down and chat about all things and I'll put forward my thoughts on the current situation and the future."

Essendon is expected to have an appointment within the next two weeks, with the final four candidates, and now Solomon, to have meetings next week.

Former Socceroos star Kevin Muscat and ex-opposition analyst John Wardrop will also individually chat with each prospective coach for an extra layer to the process for their subject expert views on coaching and leadership as well as AFL game style.

Solomon said he had been weighing up a number of factors. The Bombers have lost seven of eight games under his interim coaching, with an average losing margin of nearly 50 points, including defeats of 67 points, 90 points and 93 points in the past month either side of a breakthrough win over Greater Western Sydney.

Dean Solomon sings the song after the Round 19 match between Essendon and GWS at Marvel Stadium on July 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's multiple layers about where I'm currently at, the position I'm in, my family, where they're based. There's multiple layers to this and that's why it's been a good thing to take a time to think," Solomon said.

"Also respecting the current position I'm in. My first priority has always been and always will be the players, and making sure they get the best opportunity to be the best they can be day in and day out. That's what my focus has been.

"It's nice to have the ability to do a role that I'm incredibly grateful for, that I've loved, but also to have the time to have a look at what the future looks like and be allowed to have the space to do that and now to sit down and have the conversation. It's just going to be a conversation to put my thoughts on the table and work from there."