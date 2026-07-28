Touk Miller walks out for the round 19 match between Gold Coast and Western Bulldogs at People First Stadium, on July 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GOLD Coast midfielder Touk Miller is not expected to entertain Essendon's advances as the Bombers continue to target experienced leaders this off-season.

Miller signed a long-term extension in 2021 and now has one year remaining on his contract at the Suns until the end of 2027, but a number of clubs have expressed interest in him, having been in and out of Gold Coast's midfield mix over the past 12 months.

AFL.com.au can reveal the Bombers are among the clubs who have come hardest for Miller, with the club prepared to put forward a longer-term offer to pry him out of Queensland and back to Victoria.

However, it is understood preliminary discussions have commenced with the Suns about extending Miller's deal past the end of next year, when he will be a free agent for the first time having signed past that mark with his previous deal.

Miller was drafted in 2014 out of the Calder Cannons program, with the 30-year-old having played 233 games for the Suns and being the club's co-captain for three seasons. He started this season across half-forward before rejoining the Suns' midfield group more consistently after Christian Petracca's hamstring injury, but has been back in the midfield group the past month.

The Bombers' list manager Matt Rosa is a former teammate of Miller's at the Suns so the pair have links, with the duo sharing three seasons at the club, and Essendon is on the search for leadership and experience to add to a list that is expected to lose its oldest player, 30-year-old Zach Merrett, to a trade to Hawthorn this off-season.

Touk Miller during the round 17 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon met with Brisbane champion Lachie Neale earlier this year but he is not expected to land at the club as Collingwood remains the favourite for the dual Brownlow medallist, while the Bombers have been surveying the market for experience and leadership to add to their group.

Another former teammate of Rosa's at Gold Coast - Geelong's Jack Bowes - again has interest from the Bombers as he comes to the end of his four-year deal with the Cats. Essendon was in the mix for Bowes in 2022 when he was part of a salary dump move to the Cats which included pick No.7 as part of the deal going to Geelong.