Details of several games in rounds 23 and 24 have been released ahead of the full fixture announcement on Wednesday

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash with Collingwood in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO GAMES at the MCG in one day, and a trio of AFL and NAB AFLW double-headers are among the highlights of a massive end to the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Details of 10 of the 18 games across rounds 23 and 24 have been released before the full fixture drops on Wednesday.

In round 23, Richmond and St Kilda will kick off a huge day of footy at the MCG in the early afternoon of Saturday, August 15 before Hawthorn and Collingwood take to the same field that night.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FIXTURE DETAILS SO FAR

Also on that Saturday, North Melbourne will host a men's and women's double-header at Marvel Stadium. The Kangaroos' reigning AFLW premiership side will begin the action from 1pm AEST against Geelong, before North's men take on the Cats from 3.45pm.

The second of the double-headers will take place the next day, when GWS' men's side hosts West Coast at Engie Stadium before the Giants' women play the Eagles. Exact times are yet to be confirmed for those matches.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs host Carlton in a finals-shaping clash at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, August 16.

In round 24, Collingwood and Brisbane will face off under the Friday night lights in an MCG blockbuster from 7.40pm.

Carlton hosts premiership favourite Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a clash that could define the Blues' hopes of a finals berth.

The following night, Geelong will host Richmond at GMHBA Stadium after the Cats' AFLW team hosts St Kilda, while Adelaide takes on GWS at Adelaide Oval.

ROUND 23

Friday, August 14

Fremantle v Adelaide, Optus Stadium, TBC

Saturday, August 15

Richmond v St Kilda, MCG, 12.35pm AEST

North Melbourne v Geelong, Marvel Stadium, 3.45pm AEST*

Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm AEST

Sunday, August 16

Western Bulldogs v Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

GWS v West Coast, Engie Stadium, TBC**

* Double-header with NM v Geel AFLW game from 1pm AEST

** Double-header with GWS v WC AFLW game after AFL game

Matches to be confirmed

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba, TBC

Essendon v Sydney, MCG, TBC

Port Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, TBC

ROUND 24



Thursday, August 20

TBC

Friday, August 21

Collingwood v Brisbane, MCG, 7.40pm AEST

Saturday, August 22

Carlton v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 7.45pm AEST*

Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Sunday, August 23

TBC

* Double-header with Geel v StK AFLW from 5pm AEST

Matches to be confirmed

Essendon v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, TBC

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, TBC

St Kilda v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, TBC

Sydney v North Melbourne, SCG, TBC

West Coast v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, TBC