TWO GAMES at the MCG in one day, and a trio of AFL and NAB AFLW double-headers are among the highlights of a massive end to the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.
Details of 10 of the 18 games across rounds 23 and 24 have been released before the full fixture drops on Wednesday.
In round 23, Richmond and St Kilda will kick off a huge day of footy at the MCG in the early afternoon of Saturday, August 15 before Hawthorn and Collingwood take to the same field that night.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FIXTURE DETAILS SO FAR
Also on that Saturday, North Melbourne will host a men's and women's double-header at Marvel Stadium. The Kangaroos' reigning AFLW premiership side will begin the action from 1pm AEST against Geelong, before North's men take on the Cats from 3.45pm.
The second of the double-headers will take place the next day, when GWS' men's side hosts West Coast at Engie Stadium before the Giants' women play the Eagles. Exact times are yet to be confirmed for those matches.
Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs host Carlton in a finals-shaping clash at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, August 16.
In round 24, Collingwood and Brisbane will face off under the Friday night lights in an MCG blockbuster from 7.40pm.
Carlton hosts premiership favourite Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a clash that could define the Blues' hopes of a finals berth.
The following night, Geelong will host Richmond at GMHBA Stadium after the Cats' AFLW team hosts St Kilda, while Adelaide takes on GWS at Adelaide Oval.
ROUND 23
Friday, August 14
Fremantle v Adelaide, Optus Stadium, TBC
Saturday, August 15
Richmond v St Kilda, MCG, 12.35pm AEST
North Melbourne v Geelong, Marvel Stadium, 3.45pm AEST*
Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm AEST
Sunday, August 16
Western Bulldogs v Carlton, Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
GWS v West Coast, Engie Stadium, TBC**
* Double-header with NM v Geel AFLW game from 1pm AEST
** Double-header with GWS v WC AFLW game after AFL game
Matches to be confirmed
Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba, TBC
Essendon v Sydney, MCG, TBC
Port Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, TBC
ROUND 24
Thursday, August 20
TBC
Friday, August 21
Collingwood v Brisbane, MCG, 7.40pm AEST
Saturday, August 22
Carlton v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST
Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 7.45pm AEST*
Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
Sunday, August 23
TBC
* Double-header with Geel v StK AFLW from 5pm AEST
Matches to be confirmed
Essendon v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, TBC
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, TBC
St Kilda v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, TBC
Sydney v North Melbourne, SCG, TBC
West Coast v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, TBC