AFL.com.au's team of journalists have predicted their ladders for the end of the season

Kysaiah Pickett looks on after Melbourne's loss to Geelong in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE'S loss to Geelong is set to cost the Demons a top-six finish, according to our reporters.

The Demons fell to the Cats by 20 points at the MCG on Friday night in what could prove to be a costly defeat.

LADDER PREDICTOR Who will make the eight, who will miss out?

AFL.com.au's team of journalists have used our Ladder Predictor to predict the results for the final four rounds of the season, with the Dees tipped to finish seventh.

The top four remains unanimous with Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane and Hawthorn set to earn a double chance.

Positions five to nine are a little less certain, while all eight of our participating journalists have St Kilda finishing 10th.

And it means while the order is uncertain, the make-up of the top 10 is also unanimous.

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Carlton, only out on percentage after round 20, is set to miss September action, according to our experts.

There is no change at the bottom despite Richmond hosting West Coast at the MCG this week, with the Tigers tipped to claim the wooden spoon.

AFL.com.au's predicted ladder

1) Fremantle

2) Sydney

3) Brisbane

4) Hawthorn

5) Adelaide

6) Geelong

7) Melbourne

8) Western Bulldogs

9) Collingwood

10) St Kilda

11) Greater Western Sydney

12) Carlton

13) Port Adelaide

14) North Melbourne

15) Gold Coast

16) West Coast

17) Essendon

18) Richmond