A fit and firing Errol Gulden is set to play a key role in the Swans' push for a flag

Errol Gulden in action during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY star Errol Gulden is building at the perfect time as the Swans prepare for a premiership push, according to expert Kate McCarthy.

Gulden produced his best performance of the season in Sydney's 51-point derby thrashing of Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

The dynamic left-footer had 41 disposals and seven clearances to win his fourth Kirk-Ward Medal.

Gulden has only played seven games in 2026 after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier in the year, but he may peak at just the right time for the Swans.

"He's building at the right time," McCarthy said on AFL.com.au's The Round So Far.

"Obviously the injury that kept him out at the start of the season, now he's sort of got his feet under the desk so to speak, and we're starting to really see him dominate games and if you're a Sydney Swans fan, you are thinking that he's coming good at the exact right time.

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"They took the conservative approach with his rehab to make sure that he was playing this kind of footy at this time of the year because they know how important he is to their midfield.

"Still no Justin McInerney in this side, who likes to use the ball forward of centre the way that Errol Gulden can as well … he (Gulden) was dominant from start to finish."

The Swans sit second on the ladder with four games left in the home and away season, just two points clear of third-placed Hawthorn.

Former Carlton coach Michael Voss also hailed Gulden as a key player in Sydney's push for a flag.

"He's such an important piece to this group and I liken him to the missing Avenger – if you've got (Isaac) Heeney as Captain America then this guy's Spiderman," Voss told AFL.com.au's Access.

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"His ability to be able to win disposal but what he does with his disposal is second to none … he's such a valuable player to his football team.

"As is (Tom) Papley, so those two players being fit in the run home of the home and away season is absolutely critical to the Swans' fortunes."