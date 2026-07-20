The coaches' votes for the round 20 games are in

Angus Anderson and Nick Daicos celebrate a goal during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RACE for the AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year is down to two, with one of Nick Daicos and Marcus Bontempelli set to claim the crown.

Daicos is the raging favourite to add the AFLCA trophy to his resume after polling another 10 votes in Collingwood's win over Adelaide on Thursday night to move to 125 votes for the year.

That surpassed the previous record for most votes in a single season, set by Richmond great Dustin Martin with 122 in 2017.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Bontempelli collected eight votes from the coaches in the Western Bulldogs' win over Richmond on Saturday night, taking his total to 106 votes and allowing Daicos to stretch his lead to 19 votes with four matches remaining.

The Bulldogs skipper can still overtake the superstar Magpie, with a maximum of 40 votes available to each player, but it would take a serious form slump or significant injury for Daicos to give up his commanding lead.

The third-placed player, Fremantle ruck Luke Jackson, is 49 votes behind Daicos and cannot catch the Collingwood champ.

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Daicos was one of six players to poll a perfect 10 votes in round 20, joined by Hawk Jarman Impey, Sydney's Errol Gulden, Bulldog Ed Richards, Brisbane's Will Ashcroft and St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Adelaide v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

7 Daniel McStay (COLL)

7 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

2 Sam Berry (ADEL)

2 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

2 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

Melbourne v Geelong

9 Connor O'Sullivan (GEEL)

6 Harrison Petty (MELB)

6 Shannon Neale (GEEL)

3 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

3 Oisin Mullin (GEEL)

2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

1 Jack Steele (MELB)

Fremantle v West Coast

9 Jye Amiss (FRE)

7 Murphy Reid (FRE)

6 Matthew Johnson (FRE)

6 Caleb Serong (FRE)

2 Shai Bolton (FRE)

Carlton v Gold Coast

9 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

8 Talor Byrne (CARL)

5 Jagga Smith (CARL)

4 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

2 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

2 George Hewett (CARL)

Hawthorn v Essendon

10 Jarman Impey (HAW)

8 Jack Gunston (HAW)

5 Josh Ward (HAW)

5 Harry Morrison (HAW)

1 Dylan Moore (HAW)

1 James Sicily (HAW)

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney

10 Errol Gulden (SYD)

7 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

6 Chad Warner (SYD)

5 James Rowbottom (SYD)

2 Charlie Curnow (SYD)

Western Bulldogs v Richmond

10 Ed Richards (WB)

8 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

4 Lachie Bramble (WB)

3 Bailey Williams (WB)

3 Michael Sellwood (WB)

1 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

1 Tim English (WB)

Brisbane v Port Adelaide

10 Will Ashcroft (BL)

8 Zac Bailey (BL)

5 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

2 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)

1 Dayne Zorko (BL)

North Melbourne v St Kilda

10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

5 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

4 Bradley Hill (STK)

4 Tom De Koning (STK)

3 Darcy Wilson (STK)

2 Max Hall (STK)

2 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

LEADERBOARD

125 Nick Daicos COLL

106 Marcus Bontempelli WB

76 Luke Jackson FRE

75 Max Gawn MELB

74 Will Ashcroft BL

74 Patrick Cripps CARL

74 Isaac Heeney SYD

68 Zak Butters PORT

68 Jason Horne-Francis PORT

66 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

65 Max Holmes GEEL

64 Jai Newcombe HAW

64 Bailey Smith GEEL