The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 20 games are in

Ty Gallop pushes Mitch Georgiades during the match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE tall Ty Gallop has been sent straight to the Tribunal for his crude shove on Port Adelaide forward Mitch Georgiades.

The Lion was charged with 'serious misconduct' after the incident with Georgiades during Brisbane's win at the Gabba on Sunday.

Gallop tackled the Port forward to the ground and then grabbed the back of his jumper before shoving him back into the turf face first when the ball was well clear of the area.

The 20-year-old is the second player charged with 'serious misconduct' this year, with North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri banned for three games after wiping blood on the face of Essendon captain Andrew McGrath in round three.

Speaking post-game, Port coach Josh Carr said he didn't like the shove.

"I didn't like (it)," Carr said.

"It wasn't a great look, but I'm on the other side of it.

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"They're a team that plays tough and probably pushes the limits, and we got the free kick, so we got rewarded. Probably not much more to say."

When asked what he thought of Carr's comments, Lions coach Chris Fagan said he was happy with his team's approach.

"That's his opinion. He's allowed to have it," Fagan said.

"You don't be one of the better teams in the competition if you don't play a hard, physical brand.

"So, I think that's what we do. I don't think we do it unfairly. I think we brought good pressure today."

Three players – Saints Hugo Garcia and Hugh Boxshall and Roo Paul Curtis – were fined following St Kilda's win over North Melbourne.