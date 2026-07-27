Talor Byrne kicks the ball during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AN EQUAL career-best three goal haul from Carlton's Talor Byrne has helped earn him the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 20.

In addition to his bag of three, Byrne also had two direct goal assists, 12 score involvements and 17 disposals to play a pivotal role in the Blues' 13-point win over Gold Coast.

He becomes Carlton's third nomination for the award this season, following on from Jagga Smith (round one) and Harry Dean (round 12).

The small forward arrived at the Blues with pick No.45 pick in last year's draft and has played 14 games in his debut campaign, averaging a touch under a goal a game.

A crafty and quick left footer, Byrne also kicked three goals against West Coast and memorably, had a shot after the siren to tie the game against Collingwood in round six, but unfortunately his kick faded to the left.

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Carlton sits out of the wildcard placings by percentage only after their win over the Suns, the eighth victory of interim coach Josh Fraser's tenure.

The Blues face Brisbane on Saturday at Marvel Stadium, before rounding out the home and away season with games against St Kilda, the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle - all at Marvel Stadium.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)

Round 10: Josh Lindsay (West Coast)

Round 11: Patrick Retschko (Richmond)

Round 12: Harry Dean (Carlton)

Round 13: Cooper Hynes (Western Bulldogs)

Round 14: Jasper Alger (Richmond)

Round 15: Jai Murray (Gold Coast)

Round 16: Ty Gallop (Brisbane)

Round 17: Zeke Uwland (Gold Coast)

Round 18: Riley Hamilton (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 19: Dyson Sharp (Essendon)

Round 20: Talor Byrne (Carlton)