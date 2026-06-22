Jai Murray in action during the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COMPOSURE under pressure has always been one of Jai Murray’s strengths.

Gold Coast has known it throughout Murray’s time as a prospect in the club’s Academy system, and now the rest of the AFL world is discovering why the Suns rated him highly enough to take him at No.17 in last year’s Telstra AFL Draft.

That composure and confidence in traffic earned Murray the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 15 after he amassed 17 disposals, seven marks, five tackles and a clearance in the Suns’ loss to Hawthorn on Friday night.

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Murray said his background in a variety of junior sports had helped.

“Maybe it’s because of my background. I played multiple sports growing up; rugby league, surf lifesaving. Maybe that could have a bit to do with it.

“Rugby league is a straight-line game. You run at a straight line of defence, whereas the AFL is a 360-degree game.

“That might have a bit to do with it, but I think it comes pretty naturally.”

Jai Murray in action during Gold Coast's clash with Geelong in round 14. Picture: AFL Photos

Murray was one of five Academy prospects drafted by Gold Coast last year, joining Zeke Uwland, Dylan Patterson, Beau Addinsall and Koby Coulson in Suns colours.

“Me and Beau grew up from Auskick under-6s at Burleigh. To see where we are now is pretty cool, alongside Leo (Lombard) and Lachie (Gulbin) and all those other Burleigh boys, Zeke (Uwland) and Bodhi (Uwland),” he said.

“It’s pretty cool from where we were growing up … all the way to where we are now.”

Murray’s Rising Star nomination-winning game against the Hawks came on the back of a promising second outing against Geelong, when he collected 19 touches.

“I’m definitely still pinching myself, but I’m just loving it. The atmosphere, the crowd, the players you get to play against. I love that stuff,” he said.

“It’s amazing to be out there and I’m really enjoying it."

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)

Round 10: Josh Lindsay (West Coast)

Round 11: Patrick Retschko (Richmond)

Round 12: Harry Dean (Carlton)

Round 13: Cooper Hynes (Western Bulldogs)

Round 14: Jasper Alger (Richmond)

Round 15: Jai Murray (Gold Coast)