Academy graduate Jai Murray has been with Gold Coast from the beginning off, and now on, the field

Jai Murray during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium, November 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT WASN'T that long ago Jai Murray was a young Gold Coast supporter lining up to get photos with his heroes at Carrara.

On Saturday against Brisbane at People First Stadium, the 19-year-old will be on the other side of the fence, running out for the Suns in a dream QClash debut.

Growing up a supporter of his local club, Murray has overcome his fair share of adversity in the past two seasons to get his shot at the big-time.

On May 4 last year, the young midfielder suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot, ruining his top-age draft campaign in just his second Coates Talent League appearance.

Despite the setback, the Suns Academy graduate would be taken by Gold Coast with pick No.17 in the Telstra AFL Draft after it matched a bid from West Coast.

Jai Murray (front, left) with other Gold Coast draftees at People First Stadium, November 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The following day he would be informed by the club he had a stress reaction in his femur, requiring another lengthy stint in rehabilitation.

"You were on such a high emotionally being drafted and then to come straight back down and have to climb that mountain again was tough," Murray told AFL.com.au.

"It felt like Ground Zero when I was at the top a day earlier.

"The (up until) Christmas block, all the boys were out training, and I was just doing a heat room or a bike or a swim by myself and no-one was going to see me … everyone was training on the track.

"That was pretty hard for the first four or five weeks because the first thing you want to do when you come into an AFL system is make a good impression on players and coaches and build trust with your teammates."

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Murray overcame the injury and was training with the main group by late February, quickly building that trust.

He played in the VFL against Essendon on April 18, just shy of 12 months between games.

The Burleigh junior impressed immediately, gathering 20 disposals and kicking a goal that day and averaging 24 and four tackles over four games to get his call-up.

"I was super motivated and ready to play. I was just so hungry," he said.

"I just wanted it so much, especially missing so much time. I was so eager to get out there and play. It was all about enjoying it."

Jai Murray in action during the U16 Boys Championship between Gold Coast and GWS at Metricon Stadium, July 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Saturday presents the strong-bodied, 187cm Murray the chance to run out for the team he has cheered for since they were added to the AFL in 2011.

"I was a baby and going to Suns games. I reckon I was at their first one," he said.

"I've got so many good memories. I'd go with my mates. We wouldn't even watch the game. We'd play 'bombs up' on the hill and then run on the ground after.

"It was so much fun.

"I'd always get there as the gates open, watch the warm-up, get as many photos as I could with players. I loved it.

"It's crazy to think now I'll be playing in an AFL game. It's been a dream of mine ever since I can remember."