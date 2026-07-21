Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Bond
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Darcy Fogarty
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Mitch Hinge
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Rory Laird
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Luke Pedlar
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Veteran forward Taylor Walker will push for an immediate recall after being managed last week, with a clear opening in the forward line after Fogarty's three-game suspension was upheld. Changes will otherwise be minimal after a brilliant win against Sydney, with wingman Billy Dowling and key defenders Nick Murray and Jordon Butts among those pushing for selection. Forward Finnbar Maley was also impressive at SANFL level, booting three goals and taking nine marks in an imposing aerial performance. On the injury front, Pedlar suffered a hamstring setback in the SANFL, with the club investigating the extent but confirming it did not look like a low-level strain. Bond suffered a medial hamstring strain, while Laird continues to recover from a low-level syndesmosis injury in his left ankle. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Gardiner
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|Season
|Henry Smith
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
The big decision for the Lions is whether to bring Oscar Allen back to face Port Adelaide on Sunday after his successful return from a foot injury through the VFL at the weekend. Coach Chris Fagan said he'd like to try the three tall forward set-up – alongside Logan Morris and Eric Hipwood – but who to leave out of a team that has won six straight games is difficult. Bruce Reville will be back from a personal absence last weekend, while veteran Dayne Zorko is expected to take his place after suffering some "hamstring awareness" against West Coast. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Knee
|Season
|Harry McKay
|Knee
|Test
|Rob Monahan
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jacob Weitering
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
The Blues are confident Adam Cerra (hamstring) will be fit to play against the Suns on Saturday, while Lewis Young (concussion) has exited protocols. He could be an option to play forward if McKay doesn't pass a fitness test later this week. Hudson O'Keeffe and Flynn Young are also a chance to get injected into the attack. Pittonet will also face a fitness test, with Liam Reidy and Flynn Riley on standby to feature again. The VFL side had the bye across the weekend, so there is no exposed form to select from, but Jordan Boyd was among the emergencies last week and will be considered. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Daicos
|Ankle
|Test
|Jamie Elliott
|Knee
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Moore
|Hamstring
|Season
|Lachie Schultz
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Daicos will be named and make the trip to South Australia but the Copeland Trophy winner will need to prove his fitness closer to the bounce after missing training on Tuesday due to an ankle injury. Jeremy Howe will return against the Crows, while veteran midfielders Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom are expected to play off the five-day break. Tough to see too many unforced changes after five straight wins. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Xavier Duursma
|Hamstring
|Season
|Tom Edwards
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Brayden Fiorini
|Back
|Season
|Kayle Gerreyn
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Kyle Langford
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Archie May
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
The Bombers will be forced into at least two changes for their clash against Hawthorn after an improved performance that led to a breakthrough win over Greater Western Sydney. Duursma and Langford will make way, but young gun Nate Caddy has been cleared to train and play after dealing with an elevated heart rate. Nik Cox (19 disposals and seven goals) was outstanding in the VFL, while Elijah Tsatas (36 and two) was prolific again. Zak Johnson (30), Saad El-Hawli (26), Will Setterfield (26, 10 tackles and one goal) and Darcy Parish (22, 10 clearances and nine tackles) were also among Essendon’s better performers in the VFL, while Archie Perkins was a carryover emergency. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Nicholls
|Finger
|2-3 weeks
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Ankle
|TBC
|Sam Sturt
|Quad
|1 week
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Shai Bolton trained fully on Tuesday and looks ready to return after being managed for the trip to take on Port Adelaide last week. Bolton still had strapping on his hand but got through the session and will be a crucial inclusion for Friday night’s Western Derby, replacing injured midfielder O’Meara, who has escaped surgery after a syndesmosis injury. Whether Sean Darcy should replace Mason Cox remains a discussion point at least, while Corey Wagner, Jeremy Sharp and Chris Scerri loom as options for the match committee if further changes are made based on form. Don’t expect players to be managed this week as the Dockers look to sharpen elements of their game. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|TBC
|Tanner Bruhn
|Neck
|Test
|Jeremy Cameron
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Max Holmes
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Shaun Mannagh
|Hamstring
|Test
|Rhys Stanley
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Geelong’s injury concerns continued in last Thursday’s win over St Kilda, with Holmes undergoing successful surgery last Friday for a fractured right ankle and syndesmosis injury. Expected to miss eight to 10 weeks, Holmes may only feature again this season if the Cats make a deep run in September. Omitted pair Jack Bowes and Mitch Knevitt are in line to replace him. Meanwhile, Mannagh sat out the final quarter against the Saints as a precaution. He will be assessed this week before clearing him for Friday night’s clash with Melbourne, while Bruhn and Stanley also face fitness tests, despite both returning to full training. Mark Blicavs, Jake Kolodjashnij, and Jack Martin are all set to return after being managed, while Cameron has resumed light running at the club as he targets a return in three to five weeks. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Koby Coulson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Will Graham
|Shoulder
|Season
|Lachie Gulbin
|Hand
|Test
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|Season
|Jake Rogers
|Ankle
|Test
|Lachie Weller
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Despite suffering eight straight losses, there's not a heap of places for Damien Hardwick to turn ahead of playing Carlton on Saturday, although some VFL players did put their hand up last week. Charlie Ballard was again solid in defence and could be given a look, with Sam Clohesy (35 disposals) continuing to gather plenty of the ball at the lower level. Alex Davies (20) made a successful return from injury and is a chance to add some starch to a midfield group that hasn't quite got the balance right during the losing streak. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Groin
|TBC
|Kieren Briggs
|Leg
|1 week
|Jack Buckley
|Calf
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Calf
|TBC
|Phoenix Gothard
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Toby Greene
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Ollie Hannaford
|Foot
|Test
|Jesse Hogan
|Finger
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|Season
|Jake Riccardi
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Greene is set to miss three to four weeks with a quad strain suffered against Essendon. In a "Toby for Toby" swap, Toby McMullin could make his senior return after gathering 22 disposals and a goal in the VFL. Harvey Thomas is set to return after resting during last week's loss, while Hannaford is a test to return from a foot injury if he clears Thursday's main training session. Briggs remains sidelined for another week to allow a leg wound infection to heal. Riccardi and Jones are nearing returns as they build up full training, while Daniels resumes running later this week. After undergoing shoulder surgery on Monday, Gothard will sit out the rest of the season. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Karl Amon
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Dalton
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Henry Hustwaite
|Face
|3 weeks
|Conor Nash
|Neck
|TBC
|Flynn Perez
|Abdominal
|Test
|Ned Reeves
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Will Day will return against Essendon on Saturday after dealing with a corked calf in round 19. Jack Ginnivan was managed after half-time against Richmond due to a back issue but will also face the Bombers. Reeves remains sidelined with a knee injury. Calsher Dear and Aidan Schubert both kicked a couple of goals in the VFL, where Finn Maginness was busy with 35 touches. Mid-season recruit Max Beattie was included in Sam Mitchell's squad last weekend and is edging towards a debut. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Leg
|Test
|Jack Henderson
|Knee
|Test
|Xavier Lindsay
|Hip/groin
|1 week
|Brody Mihocek
|Neck
|Season
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Daniel Turner
|Ribs
|2-4 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Achilles/back
|TBC
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Harrison Petty has been passed fit after failing to come up for last week's game against North Melbourne, and is the logical replacement for Turner in Friday night's pivotal clash with Geelong at the MCG. Christian Salem collected 26 disposals in a full VFL game and could replace Jiath as a running defender if the former Hawk is sidelined. Tom McDonald impressed up forward with three goals and some stints in the ruck in Casey's win over North, while Paddy Cross was outstanding with 24 disposals and three goals. Lindsay will return to full training this week, and is set for a VFL return on managed minutes next week after a long layoff. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Banch
|Hamstring
|Test
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Ankle
|Test
|Zane Duursma
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Luke McDonald
|Calf
|Test
|Toby Pink
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Powell
|Groin
|Test
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|Season
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas could lose McDonald ahead of Sunday's clash against the Saints, though Tom Blamires (concussion) has exited protocols and will be on standby as his potential replacement. Banch and Powell are also a chance to return this weekend, but likely through the VFL. However, Duursma is set to be sidelined as he considers surgery to repair an injured shoulder. Lachy Dovaston (15 disposals, four goals) and Jacob Konstanty (17 disposals, three goals) were among the best in the VFL over the weekend, while Griffin Logue (19 disposals, nine marks) also impressed. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Kane Farrell
|Groin
|TBC
|Mitch Georgiades
|Concussion
|Test
|Mani Liddy
|Hip
|Season
|Ollie Lord
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Baker's cyst
|1-2 weeks
|Ewan Mackinlay
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Training block
|Season
|Esava Ratugolea
|Knee
|Season
|joe Richards
|Finger
|3-4 weeks
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Port will get a couple of stars back to face back-to-back premiers Brisbane on Sunday, with Jason Horne-Francis available following a one-match suspension and Georgiades just having to tick off the final stages of his concussion protocols to play. Losing Richards, who is in the midst of an excellent season, is a blow, but Horne-Francis's return should cover his loss with a bit of a shuffle. The door is also still ajar for Butters to return in the final round or two of the season. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jasper Alger
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Harry Armstrong
|Foot soreness
|1 week
|Noah Balta
|Toe
|TBC
|Tom Burton
|Groin
|2 weeks
|Jonty Faull
|Back
|Season
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL strain
|Season
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Steely Green
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jacob Hopper
|Ankle
|Season
|Ben Miller
|Heel
|1 week
|Tom Sims
|Toe
|TBC
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|Season
|Kaleb Smith
|Quad
|Season
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Just when the Tigers looked to be waking from their injury nightmare they have been hit again. Balta will miss at least one week, as will Green after sustaining a concussion against Hawthorn, while Alger, Armstrong and Smith all copped injuries in the VFL and Hopper has been ruled out for the season. Zane Peucker impressed with three goals from 18 disposals at the lower level and could come in to replace Green, with Luke Trainor an option for Balta's spot. One bright bit of news is Taj Hotton's availability despite rolling his ankle last round. - Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Barrat
|Foot
|6+ weeks
|Tom De Koning
|Ribs
|Test
|Sam Flanders
|Achilles
|Season
|Max King
|Conditioning
|Test
|Jack Sinclair
|Calf
|Season
|Alix Tauru
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
St Kilda could regain two big names for Sunday's crucial game against North Melbourne. King will play his first game since 2024 if he completes training this week, following a nightmare injury run. De Koning also faces a fitness test on Friday after missing a few weeks with a punctured lung and fractured ribs. Jack Macrae and Paddy Dow were both busy again in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Achilles
|7 weeks
|Noah Chamberlain
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Harry Cunningham
|Concussion
|TBC
|Liam Hetherton
|Back
|Season
|Max King
|Back
|Season
|Peter Ladhams
|Groin
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Lewis Melican
|Adductor
|Test
|Sam Wicks
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
As Cunningham enters concussion protocols following a knock against Adelaide, first-year player Harry Kyle could return to the side. Kyle made a strong case with 30 touches in Sydney’s VFL win over Brisbane after being omitted last week. Melican is also a chance to return, named as a test this week against GWS as he manages a low-grade adductor strain, while Ladhams continues rehabilitation for groin pain, with no set timeline for his return. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee/hamstring
|5 weeks
|Liam Baker
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Harry Barnett
|Abdominal/groin
|Test
|Tyler Brockman
|Hamstring
|Season
|Malakai Champion
|Hand
|Test
|Cooper Duff-Tytler
|Calf
|Test
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|Season
|Reuben Ginbey
|Quad
|4-5 weeks
|Jack Hutchinson
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Lindsay
|Quad
|Test
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jacob Newton
|Foot
|Season
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|Season
|Deven Robertson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Harley Reid has bounced back from the ankle issue he played through on Saturday night and will be available this week, but there will be at least two forced changes after co-captain Liam Baker was suspended and Hutchinson suffered his third hamstring injury this season. The setbacks should open the door for skilful half-back Lindsay to return after a minor quad injury and potentially midfielder Elijah Hewett too. The Eagles need to find a third tall defender this week and could either call up Sandy Brock or play Jack Williams as a permanent key defender, bringing Duff-Tytler in to play as a second ruck off the bench. Midfielder/forward Tom Gross and Lucca Grego are pushing for late-season games after limited opportunities this season, while pre-season selection Harry Schoenberg is in form. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Bailey Dale
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Knee
|Season
|Riley Garcia
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Tom Liberatore
|General soreness
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Laith Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 21, 2026
In the mix
Liberatore faces a fitness test later this week after being a late withdrawal in Queensland ahead of Sunday's game against Gold Coast. Garcia was picked and then reinjured his hamstring on the Gold Coast and now faces another stint on the sidelines. Treloar suffered another soft tissue setback and now faces an uphill battle to return this season. – Josh Gabelich