Max Holmes is seen on crutches after the round 19 match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, on July 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Bond Hamstring 3-4 weeks Darcy Fogarty Suspension Round 23 Mitch Hinge Hamstring 1-2 weeks Rory Laird Ankle 3 weeks Luke Pedlar Hamstring TBC Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Veteran forward Taylor Walker will push for an immediate recall after being managed last week, with a clear opening in the forward line after Fogarty's three-game suspension was upheld. Changes will otherwise be minimal after a brilliant win against Sydney, with wingman Billy Dowling and key defenders Nick Murray and Jordon Butts among those pushing for selection. Forward Finnbar Maley was also impressive at SANFL level, booting three goals and taking nine marks in an imposing aerial performance. On the injury front, Pedlar suffered a hamstring setback in the SANFL, with the club investigating the extent but confirming it did not look like a low-level strain. Bond suffered a medial hamstring strain, while Laird continues to recover from a low-level syndesmosis injury in his left ankle. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jack Payne Knee Season Henry Smith Foot Season Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

The big decision for the Lions is whether to bring Oscar Allen back to face Port Adelaide on Sunday after his successful return from a foot injury through the VFL at the weekend. Coach Chris Fagan said he'd like to try the three tall forward set-up – alongside Logan Morris and Eric Hipwood – but who to leave out of a team that has won six straight games is difficult. Bruce Reville will be back from a personal absence last weekend, while veteran Dayne Zorko is expected to take his place after suffering some "hamstring awareness" against West Coast. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Knee Season Harry McKay Knee Test Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee Season Marc Pittonet Hamstring Test Jacob Weitering Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

The Blues are confident Adam Cerra (hamstring) will be fit to play against the Suns on Saturday, while Lewis Young (concussion) has exited protocols. He could be an option to play forward if McKay doesn't pass a fitness test later this week. Hudson O'Keeffe and Flynn Young are also a chance to get injected into the attack. Pittonet will also face a fitness test, with Liam Reidy and Flynn Riley on standby to feature again. The VFL side had the bye across the weekend, so there is no exposed form to select from, but Jordan Boyd was among the emergencies last week and will be considered. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Daicos Ankle Test Jamie Elliott Knee Season Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring Season Lachie Schultz Ankle 1-3 weeks Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Daicos will be named and make the trip to South Australia but the Copeland Trophy winner will need to prove his fitness closer to the bounce after missing training on Tuesday due to an ankle injury. Jeremy Howe will return against the Crows, while veteran midfielders Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom are expected to play off the five-day break. Tough to see too many unforced changes after five straight wins. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Xavier Duursma Hamstring Season Tom Edwards Hamstring 1 week Brayden Fiorini Back Season Kayle Gerreyn Knee 2 weeks Lewis Hayes Knee Season Kyle Langford Suspension Round 21 Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Shoulder Season Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers will be forced into at least two changes for their clash against Hawthorn after an improved performance that led to a breakthrough win over Greater Western Sydney. Duursma and Langford will make way, but young gun Nate Caddy has been cleared to train and play after dealing with an elevated heart rate. Nik Cox (19 disposals and seven goals) was outstanding in the VFL, while Elijah Tsatas (36 and two) was prolific again. Zak Johnson (30), Saad El-Hawli (26), Will Setterfield (26, 10 tackles and one goal) and Darcy Parish (22, 10 clearances and nine tackles) were also among Essendon’s better performers in the VFL, while Archie Perkins was a carryover emergency. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Nicholls Finger 2-3 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Ankle TBC Sam Sturt Quad 1 week Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Shai Bolton trained fully on Tuesday and looks ready to return after being managed for the trip to take on Port Adelaide last week. Bolton still had strapping on his hand but got through the session and will be a crucial inclusion for Friday night’s Western Derby, replacing injured midfielder O’Meara, who has escaped surgery after a syndesmosis injury. Whether Sean Darcy should replace Mason Cox remains a discussion point at least, while Corey Wagner, Jeremy Sharp and Chris Scerri loom as options for the match committee if further changes are made based on form. Don’t expect players to be managed this week as the Dockers look to sharpen elements of their game. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee TBC Tanner Bruhn Neck Test Jeremy Cameron Shoulder 3-5 weeks Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Max Holmes Ankle 8-10 weeks Shaun Mannagh Hamstring Test Rhys Stanley Hamstring Test Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Geelong’s injury concerns continued in last Thursday’s win over St Kilda, with Holmes undergoing successful surgery last Friday for a fractured right ankle and syndesmosis injury. Expected to miss eight to 10 weeks, Holmes may only feature again this season if the Cats make a deep run in September. Omitted pair Jack Bowes and Mitch Knevitt are in line to replace him. Meanwhile, Mannagh sat out the final quarter against the Saints as a precaution. He will be assessed this week before clearing him for Friday night’s clash with Melbourne, while Bruhn and Stanley also face fitness tests, despite both returning to full training. Mark Blicavs, Jake Kolodjashnij, and Jack Martin are all set to return after being managed, while Cameron has resumed light running at the club as he targets a return in three to five weeks. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Koby Coulson Hamstring Test Will Graham Shoulder Season Lachie Gulbin Hand Test Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Jake Rogers Ankle Test Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Despite suffering eight straight losses, there's not a heap of places for Damien Hardwick to turn ahead of playing Carlton on Saturday, although some VFL players did put their hand up last week. Charlie Ballard was again solid in defence and could be given a look, with Sam Clohesy (35 disposals) continuing to gather plenty of the ball at the lower level. Alex Davies (20) made a successful return from injury and is a chance to add some starch to a midfield group that hasn't quite got the balance right during the losing streak. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Groin TBC Kieren Briggs Leg 1 week Jack Buckley Calf TBC Brent Daniels Calf TBC Phoenix Gothard Shoulder Season Tom Green Knee Season Toby Greene Quad 3-4 weeks Ollie Hannaford Foot Test Jesse Hogan Finger TBC Darcy Jones Knee 2 weeks Josh Kelly Hip Season Jake Riccardi Ankle 1-2 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee Season Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Greene is set to miss three to four weeks with a quad strain suffered against Essendon. In a "Toby for Toby" swap, Toby McMullin could make his senior return after gathering 22 disposals and a goal in the VFL. Harvey Thomas is set to return after resting during last week's loss, while Hannaford is a test to return from a foot injury if he clears Thursday's main training session. Briggs remains sidelined for another week to allow a leg wound infection to heal. Riccardi and Jones are nearing returns as they build up full training, while Daniels resumes running later this week. After undergoing shoulder surgery on Monday, Gothard will sit out the rest of the season. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Amon Knee 2-3 weeks Jack Dalton Knee 4-5 weeks Henry Hustwaite Face 3 weeks Conor Nash Neck TBC Flynn Perez Abdominal Test Ned Reeves Knee 1-2 weeks Jack Scrimshaw Knee 3-4 weeks Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Will Day will return against Essendon on Saturday after dealing with a corked calf in round 19. Jack Ginnivan was managed after half-time against Richmond due to a back issue but will also face the Bombers. Reeves remains sidelined with a knee injury. Calsher Dear and Aidan Schubert both kicked a couple of goals in the VFL, where Finn Maginness was busy with 35 touches. Mid-season recruit Max Beattie was included in Sam Mitchell's squad last weekend and is edging towards a debut. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jai Culley Knee Season Changkuoth Jiath Leg Test Jack Henderson Knee Test Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 1 week Brody Mihocek Neck Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Daniel Turner Ribs 2-4 weeks Jack Viney Achilles/back TBC Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Harrison Petty has been passed fit after failing to come up for last week's game against North Melbourne, and is the logical replacement for Turner in Friday night's pivotal clash with Geelong at the MCG. Christian Salem collected 26 disposals in a full VFL game and could replace Jiath as a running defender if the former Hawk is sidelined. Tom McDonald impressed up forward with three goals and some stints in the ruck in Casey's win over North, while Paddy Cross was outstanding with 24 disposals and three goals. Lindsay will return to full training this week, and is set for a VFL return on managed minutes next week after a long layoff. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Zac Banch Hamstring Test Callum Coleman-Jones Ankle Test Zane Duursma Shoulder TBC Luke McDonald Calf Test Toby Pink Shoulder Season Tom Powell Groin Test Blake Thredgold Foot Season George Wardlaw Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas could lose McDonald ahead of Sunday's clash against the Saints, though Tom Blamires (concussion) has exited protocols and will be on standby as his potential replacement. Banch and Powell are also a chance to return this weekend, but likely through the VFL. However, Duursma is set to be sidelined as he considers surgery to repair an injured shoulder. Lachy Dovaston (15 disposals, four goals) and Jacob Konstanty (17 disposals, three goals) were among the best in the VFL over the weekend, while Griffin Logue (19 disposals, nine marks) also impressed. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zak Butters Ankle 4-5 weeks Kane Farrell Groin TBC Mitch Georgiades Concussion Test Mani Liddy Hip Season Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Baker's cyst 1-2 weeks Ewan Mackinlay Knee Season Sam Powell-Pepper Training block Season Esava Ratugolea Knee Season joe Richards Finger 3-4 weeks Connor Rozee Hamstring Season Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Port will get a couple of stars back to face back-to-back premiers Brisbane on Sunday, with Jason Horne-Francis available following a one-match suspension and Georgiades just having to tick off the final stages of his concussion protocols to play. Losing Richards, who is in the midst of an excellent season, is a blow, but Horne-Francis's return should cover his loss with a bit of a shuffle. The door is also still ajar for Butters to return in the final round or two of the season. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jasper Alger Ankle 2 weeks Harry Armstrong Foot soreness 1 week Noah Balta Toe TBC Tom Burton Groin 2 weeks Jonty Faull Back Season Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 2 weeks Steely Green Concussion TBC Jacob Hopper Ankle Season Ben Miller Heel 1 week Tom Sims Toe TBC Josh Smillie Quad Season Kaleb Smith Quad Season Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Just when the Tigers looked to be waking from their injury nightmare they have been hit again. Balta will miss at least one week, as will Green after sustaining a concussion against Hawthorn, while Alger, Armstrong and Smith all copped injuries in the VFL and Hopper has been ruled out for the season. Zane Peucker impressed with three goals from 18 disposals at the lower level and could come in to replace Green, with Luke Trainor an option for Balta's spot. One bright bit of news is Taj Hotton's availability despite rolling his ankle last round. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Barrat Foot 6+ weeks Tom De Koning Ribs Test Sam Flanders Achilles Season Max King Conditioning Test Jack Sinclair Calf Season Alix Tauru Suspension Round 21 Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

St Kilda could regain two big names for Sunday's crucial game against North Melbourne. King will play his first game since 2024 if he completes training this week, following a nightmare injury run. De Koning also faces a fitness test on Friday after missing a few weeks with a punctured lung and fractured ribs. Jack Macrae and Paddy Dow were both busy again in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Achilles 7 weeks Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 6-7 weeks Harry Cunningham Concussion TBC Liam Hetherton Back Season Max King Back Season Peter Ladhams Groin TBC Justin McInerney Hamstring 3-4 weeks Lewis Melican Adductor Test Sam Wicks Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

As Cunningham enters concussion protocols following a knock against Adelaide, first-year player Harry Kyle could return to the side. Kyle made a strong case with 30 touches in Sydney’s VFL win over Brisbane after being omitted last week. Melican is also a chance to return, named as a test this week against GWS as he manages a low-grade adductor strain, while Ladhams continues rehabilitation for groin pain, with no set timeline for his return. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 5 weeks Liam Baker Suspension Round 21 Harry Barnett Abdominal/groin Test Tyler Brockman Hamstring Season Malakai Champion Hand Test Cooper Duff-Tytler Calf Test Harry Edwards Concussion Season Reuben Ginbey Quad 4-5 weeks Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 2-3 weeks Josh Lindsay Quad Test Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee Season Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Harley Reid has bounced back from the ankle issue he played through on Saturday night and will be available this week, but there will be at least two forced changes after co-captain Liam Baker was suspended and Hutchinson suffered his third hamstring injury this season. The setbacks should open the door for skilful half-back Lindsay to return after a minor quad injury and potentially midfielder Elijah Hewett too. The Eagles need to find a third tall defender this week and could either call up Sandy Brock or play Jack Williams as a permanent key defender, bringing Duff-Tytler in to play as a second ruck off the bench. Midfielder/forward Tom Gross and Lucca Grego are pushing for late-season games after limited opportunities this season, while pre-season selection Harry Schoenberg is in form. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Ankle 4-6 weeks Bailey Dale Shoulder 4-6 weeks Sam Darcy Knee Season Riley Garcia Hamstring Indefinite Tom Liberatore General soreness Test Adam Treloar Calf 4-6 weeks Laith Vandermeer Hamstring Test Updated: July 21, 2026

In the mix

Liberatore faces a fitness test later this week after being a late withdrawal in Queensland ahead of Sunday's game against Gold Coast. Garcia was picked and then reinjured his hamstring on the Gold Coast and now faces another stint on the sidelines. Treloar suffered another soft tissue setback and now faces an uphill battle to return this season. – Josh Gabelich