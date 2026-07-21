Talks are progressing between the Cats and Tyson Stengle's management about a potential exit from the club

Tyson Stengle during the captain's run at GMHBA Stadium, September 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG is in talks with Tyson Stengle's management about a potential exit for the premiership Cat from the club after a year of personal issues.

Stengle has not played at AFL level this year and is currently back in South Australia, having been on personal leave from the Cats at different stages this season.

AFL.com.au can reveal conversations between the Cats and Stengle's management are progressing towards a resolution.

The 2022 premiership player has three years left on his contract, worth around $700,000 a season, but the discussions are underway about the potential end to his career at Geelong.

Stengle, who was formerly at Adelaide and Richmond before reviving his AFL career with Geelong, returned to the club and put in a training block before playing VFL in June.

However, he missed the next week's game after reportedly missing a flight before a VFL game.

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That led to Cats coach Chris Scott saying there were limits to the Cats' support for the small forward.

"We're like: 'Hey man, we empathise with you, this is a tough game'," he said.

"But there are limits to where our empathy takes us because we’re not a charity, as much as we'd like to be.

"Our role in these situations, we talk a lot about really supporting players.

"You shouldn't mistake the real priority that we place on player welfare for forgetting that we're also in a high performance industry where we have high expectations of our players and our people so that we can perform as well as possible."

Tyson Stengle during round nine between Geelong and GWS at GMHBA Stadium, May 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Stengle has played 93 games for the Cats, kicking 160 goals, including 53 goals in their flag season in 2022. He kicked four goals in their winning Grand Final against Sydney.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae was emotional on Tuesday as the Pies get closer to an exit for premiership player Bobby Hill, with the Magpies navigating his departure in discussions with his manager Anthony McConville after Hill has had off-field issues keep him from the club.

An exit could be agreed by the end of this month.

"There is an emotion attached to it, there is, absolutely. There's the playing part and the high performance of what he's capable of doing for our team and for our supporter base, and then there's the other personal part," McRae said on Tuesday.

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"You know he is a father; I think of that young man with three kids. You want the best for them, for all our players to come into our environment and be good humans and be a good father and a good husband; those things that we're trying to instil. But environment changed and shifted, but lots of love and care for Bobby.

"He's a premiership player and Norm Smith medallist and will forever be welcomed inside the four walls for the future. We want to make sure that we love this guy for the rest of our lives."