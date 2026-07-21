Bobby Hill speaks with coach Craig McRae during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on July 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae says the club will continue to support premiership hero Bobby Hill, while navigating the exit of the 2023 Norm Smith Medallist.

Hill is contracted until the end of 2030 after signing a lucrative four-year extension early last year, but the Magpies are currently negotiating an exit with the small forward's manager, Anthony McConville, from Mac's Sports Promotions.

The 26-year-old hasn't played a senior game since round 21 last year due to personal issues and has barely trained with the program at all this year.

Hill moved from Greater Western Sydney at the end of 2022, played a key role in Collingwood's 2023 flag under McRae and has played 61 of his 102 AFL games for the Pies.

Craig McRae and Bobby Hill during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on March 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

McRae became emotional when discussing the situation ahead of Collingwood's trip to South Australia this week and said the club will always open its doors to Hill.

"There is an emotion attached to it, there is, absolutely. There's the playing part and the high performance of what he's capable of doing for our team and for our supporter base, and then there's the other personal part," McRae said on Tuesday.

"You know he is a father; I think of that young man with three kids. You want the best for them, for all our players to come into our environment and be good humans and be a good father and a good husband; those things that we're trying to instil. But environment changed and shifted, but lots of love and care for Bobby.

"He's a premiership player and Norm Smith Medallist and will forever be welcomed inside the four walls for the future. We want to make sure that we love this guy for the rest of our lives."

The exit is expected to be resolved by the end of the season, potentially as soon as the end of the month.

Craig McRae (right) chats with Bobby Hill during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on September 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

McRae answered a handful of questions on Hill and said the club will continue to offer support to the West Australian, but conceded he hasn't been inside the KGM Centre for some time.

"I haven't seen Bobby in the building for a while, which is always something as a coach you hope the young lad's going OK. Bobby, we've got a lot of love and care for you and still do and that will never change, never waver in our love and support for the young man," he said.

"The other part is completely out of my hands. I've not been privy to any conversations like that around management or anything like that, so I'll leave others to others to do those things. But I'll just try to provide a platform where people feel safe and a sense of belonging that we ought to be doing. We won't waver in our love and support for this young man."

The Magpies moved two and a half games inside the top 10 by winning a fifth consecutive game on Saturday night.

Collingwood will travel to Adelaide on Wednesday ahead of the blockbuster clash against the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

Craig McRae hugs Bobby Hill after Collingwood's win over Port Adelaide in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Daicos didn't train on Tuesday morning due to an ankle issue but McRae expects the Copeland Trophy winner to play in round 20, alongside the returning Jeremy Howe and veteran pair Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom.

"Josh sort of tweaked an ankle in the game really early Saturday night, and a couple of days after the game he doesn't need to train at the moment. We're anticipating he plays; we will name him and take him to travel. If something changes, it'll be a last minute thing, but at the moment we're anticipating he plays," he said.

"I'd say yes at the moment (Pendlebury plays). I'm true to my word mostly, but I'd like to think most of the cases I am, but we haven't had match committee yet. The sums don't quite add up. Howey's back and someone has to go out.

"Lots of good form and players deserving to keep their spot. So there's going to be an interesting match committee. I anticipate that Pendles plays; that's probably where he's going to land. But again, we'll see how it goes."

Former Brisbane and Hawthorn player and ProKick Australia director Nathan Chapman worked with players on kicking technique at the KGM Centre on Tuesday after McRae invited his former teammate down to help a group of players.