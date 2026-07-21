Use our Team Selector to pick your 2026 All-Australian team

Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli and Luke Jackson. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ANNOUNCEMENT of the 2026 All-Australian team is fast approaching and we want to know what you think.

After the conclusion of the home-and-away season, the All-Australian selection panel will pick an extended squad before it is trimmed to a team of 23 at the AFL Awards night

>> ON MOBILE? CLICK HERE

>> ON DESKTOP? CLICK HERE OR USE THE WIDGET BELOW

But before the official selectors have their say, we want you to have yours.

By clicking here, you can pick from 83 players and select your best 23 of 2026. Once you've picked your team, remember to hit the 'Submit' button and share it with your mates!

You can also submit your team by using the widget below. And with five rounds of the season still remaining, you can always come back over the coming weeks and make changes!

The official 2026 All-Australian selection panel comprises of: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Simon Black, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane, David Mundy, Joel Selwood, Greg Swann.

Last year's All-Australian team was captained by Geelong veteran Jeremy Cameron.