Bailey Williams celebrates a goal during the R16 match between West Coast and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE GROUP of restricted free agents left in 2026 has been reduced to three, with West Coast locking in ruckman Bailey Williams on a new six-year deal.

Williams started the season out of the Eagles' team but has enjoyed a strong run of form that had seen him generate interest from rival clubs, particularly in his home state of Victoria.

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AFL.com.au reported earlier this month that discussions had begun with the Eagles on a new deal, amid interest from the Western Bulldogs, while Richmond has also been in the ruck market.

On Monday, West Coast confirmed Williams has re-signed at the Eagles until the end of 2032.

"I never really thought of leaving. I've been here for eight years now, drafted out of home at 18 years old and I feel like West Coast is home for me, so I didn't feel the need to look elsewhere," Williams said.

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His new deal means there are only three restricted free agents left in the market this year - Zak Butters, Ben King and Zac Bailey.

"While free agency always presents opportunities and challenges, both Bailey and the club were keen to secure this partnership for the long term," Eagles list boss Matt Clarke said.

"We feel Bailey has developed into a genuine lead ruckman who can help drive this group forward over the coming years."