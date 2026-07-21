Finn O'Sullivan during round 16 between North Melbourne Kangaroos and Essendon at Marvel Stadium, June 28, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne young gun Finn O'Sullivan is set to turn down massive interest from Tasmania to re-sign with the Kangaroos.

AFL.com.au can reveal the second-year midfielder is getting close to a new two-year deal at the Roos to take him through to the end of 2029.

The Devils have had O'Sullivan circled as a key target for the end of 2027, when his current deal runs with North, with Tasmania having made serious approaches to O'Sullivan and close friend Sam Lalor as a joint package.

AFL.com.au revealed in May that the Devils had identified the pair and targeted them through their friendship to consider holding off deals and be premium signings for the Devils at the end of 2027 ahead of the club's debut year in 2028.

That is believed to have seen Tasmania be open to eight-year deals worth close to $15 million for each of the talented duo, however O'Sullivan is expected to be the first of them to turn it down and extend with his current club.

Lalor was Richmond's No.1 pick at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft with O'Sullivan following with the next selection at No.2, after the pair rose through the Vic Country program together.

Talks haven't progressed as far with Lalor at the Tigers given his injury interrupted start to his career, but Richmond remains supremely confident he will sign on down the track.

O'Sullivan has enjoyed an excellent start to his career, with the 20-year-old playing 36 games across his two seasons and this year quickly establishing himself as one of North Melbourne's best future prospects with the potential to be an elite midfielder in the competition.

His character was part of the appeal for the Devils as well, but his reluctance to consider any move is also why he has proven to be one of the Kangaroos' most popular players as well.

Tasmania's new head coach Ken Hinkley said on Monday that the Devils would target the very best players in the AFL, but added players' characters would also be a big part of their process to find the right fits.

"We can aim for the top. We can aim for as big as we can. We'll go after everything that's possible and we'll make sure we give it a great shot. There'll be knockbacks, there'll be turndowns, but there'll be some yesses. They have to be the right people, not just people," Hinkley said.