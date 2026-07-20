Ken Hinkley after being unveiled as Tasmania's inaugural coach on July 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

KEN Hinkley recently watched Axel Walsh play for Western Australia's under-18 team. You might not have heard of Walsh yet, but Hinkley had. He had to have.

In presenting to Tasmania and pitching for the Devils' inaugural senior coaching role, Hinkley would have known Walsh's potential to be the Devils' first official player signing later this year under their access to 17-year-olds.

Walsh is from Western Australia and is a 202cm exciting tall forward who can ruck and move around the ground. Hinkley already coached his brother – Xavier – at Port Adelaide and Axel is one of the most talented teenagers in the country. Soon, he'll be a Devil under Hinkley's watch.

"I met Axel at Port Adelaide so I know his talent, I know what he's about and I know how good he can be. And we would love to think and hope he will be a part of the Tasmania Football Club in the future. But a lot of things to cross before that happens," Hinkley said on Monday morning. "You'd be surprised, I've been watching the 17-year-olds a little bit…"

Besides all of that, Walsh is a player any coach would like to coach, and Hinkley is a coach. How many times has he said that this year in his media work? Coaching, he has said and said again on Monday at the Devils' official announcement of his position, is what he does. It is who he is.

"We won't put any limits on who we're going after."



Ken Hinkley on bringing talented players to Tasmania.



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/8PFzNI10ec pic.twitter.com/DY204xhpRW — AFL (@AFL) July 20, 2026

It was who he was at Bell Park in Geelong's football league, then at St Kilda, then the Cats then Gold Coast as an assistant coach. Then, for 13 years as Port Adelaide's longest-serving coach. And it was clear in his commentary this year that coaching had not left him as he directed the play, took the viewers and listeners behind the game, argued against some of the Champion Data statistics and preferred his eye, and did it all with some emotion and passion.

"I'll share the line that I first spoke to Brendon probably 18 months ago. It's that I'm a footy coach. It's what I know. I don't know too much else. I just know what a footy coach does and how he behaves. My passion in my world and my family's world is that I'm a coach and when I get an opportunity to coach young people particularly, it's something that I thrive on and I love and I always have. It keeps me really young and keeps me really excited to coach the Tasmania Football Club," he said.

"It's a special time. It's a special event for this place."

Hinkley was officially unveiled as Tasmania's historic first AFL coach after Sunday's final presentation locked in the role, speaking alongside Devils president Grant O'Brien and chief executive Brendon Gale to a crowd of nearly 100 onlookers. It was a decision rubber-stamped on Sunday, when Hinkley flew to Tasmania to make his final pitch to the board, but had been building momentum over a near 18-month chase. In reality, the Devils knew before Sunday he was their guy.

The Devils flew down media from Melbourne on a flight on Monday morning so the news landed as largely as possible across the country – he was their man, and they wanted to show it.

Ken Hinkley speaks during the Tasmania Devils inaugural coaching announcement, July 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

It was the most Tasmanian arrival you could get – in front of the greenery of the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens. No sponsor megawall or seats with glasses of water. Just O'Brien, Gale and Hinkley, in particular, already selling the virtues of the Devils (and Hinkley already in a new pair of Blundstone boots from the club's major sponsor).

It was a rock star reception as the new coach walked through the crowd 15 minutes before start time, greeting kids and mingling with board members, media and politicians as well as his new Devils staff colleagues. Already, Hinkley had moved into 'us' and 'we' terminology about the new club, although he won't coach them in a game until 2028. He knows how that should look, which was part of his 25-minute media answer-all.

"We have an identity that we'd like to play football like, we've got a bit of grit down here. There's a bit of that in this Tasmanian football club and that's the way we'll play," he said. "We'll be pretty tough to play against, but we're going to play exciting and energetic football. People will want to come and watch us, and Tasmanians particularly will come and watch us and they'll pack the joint out. It won't be a nice spot to come if you're a visiting team coming down here."

Hinkley has always complemented his tactical coaching with an in-person connection. His relationships with players is his strength. He is tight with former Cats players he coached under Mark Thompson during the club's flag run. Players such as Tom Lynch, who was at Gold Coast in the Suns' initial days, remain in regular contact with Hinkley. Port's players, of course, are the same.

Aliir Aliir and Ken Hinkley after Port Adelaide's clash with Richmond in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In a role at the Devils which will have talented youngsters firstly commit, and then be drafted and stake their young careers at a fledgling club, retention and relationships will be as crucial as kicks and marks. His track record at the Power – in retaining the likes of Zak Butters, Ollie Wines, Travis Boak and Robbie Gray despite Victorian pursuits – during his time as coach appealed to the Devils who know that will be a challenge.

He said the attraction to retain players would be about the history on offer, while remaining realistic of the difficulty.

"Imagine being the first," he said.

"You think about some of these start-up clubs and you think about the young people who have been a part of those journeys and even Fremantle this year, they sit on top of the ladder, they haven't won a premiership, so you imagine getting the opportunity to be one of the very first, you'll be forever remembered.

"That will be a legacy that every player would want to have, I would imagine, to be a part of history in Tasmania. I'm part of Tasmania Football Club history now, so that's what players will like. They'll like the opportunity and it will suit some. It won't suit all. But no team absolutely has everything covered for every person."

Hinkley now gives the Devils' list management team a face to put to the name. For a year the club has been putting its flag in the ground on targets, preparing for their tilt at the biggest and best names in the game to join from 2027. AFL.com.au revealed last week the industry view the Devils have two players already committed to joining the club – Tiger Rhyan Mansell is considered by rival clubs to be one – but the sell will be easier for the Devils with Hinkley to put in front of rival stars. It's something he's looking forward to, with the former Port boss popular with player agents and known for being a strong pitcher in the room with players weighing their futures. Ask Jason Horne-Francis.

"If you're listening Zak (Butters), maybe put your decision off for a year."



Worth a shot, Ken 😂



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/8PFzNI10ec pic.twitter.com/7CUkoXbmwK — AFL (@AFL) July 20, 2026

"We can aim for the top. We can aim for as big as we can. We'll go after everything that's possible and we'll make sure we give it a great shot. There'll be knockbacks, there'll be turndowns, but there'll be some yes's. They have to be the right people, not just people," he said.

Hinkley's five-year deal starts officially in 2027, and runs through to the end of 2031. His family will relocate – he flagged a Hinkley "posse" would be on the way – but he has sounded out potential assistants and football program staffers and will now get on the front foot. He said his stint at the Devils doesn't come with a designated end point or handover.

"Not if we're winning. No, if you go on the journey you go for the fun times as well so that's part of it. I don't have any limits on me," he said. "That's one of the things where you say at which stage of life have you done enough? I'm miles away. So don't just put five years on the stamp. Let it go a bit longer, will you?"