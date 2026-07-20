Dyson Sharp is the Telstra AFL Rising Star for round 19

Dyson Sharp handballs during Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

DYSON Sharp has become Essendon's third Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee of the season after a standout performance against Greater Western Sydney.

The No.13 pick in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, Sharp helped the Bombers to a breakthrough three-point win over the Giants at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Sharp was among the Bombers' best players, finishing with 23 disposals, 12 contested possessions, seven clearances, five tackles and a goal.

The midfielder joins fellow draftees Jacob Farrow (round five) and Sullivan Robey (round nine) as nominees for the Bombers this year.

Playing mostly forward, Sharp made his debut in round one and kicked two goals, as he featured in five of Essendon's first nine games.

But he was sidelined with a shoulder injury suffered in the round nine loss to the Giants before making his return, with Sunday's performance the best of his short career.

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Only Clayton Oliver (17) and Sam Durham (13) had more contested possessions in the Bombers' upset win, while Sharp also had a team-high three centre clearances.

Gold Coast, Richmond and West Coast are the other clubs with three nominees in 2026.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)

Round 10: Josh Lindsay (West Coast)

Round 11: Patrick Retschko (Richmond)

Round 12: Harry Dean (Carlton)

Round 13: Cooper Hynes (Western Bulldogs)

Round 14: Jasper Alger (Richmond)

Round 15: Jai Murray (Gold Coast)

Round 16: Ty Gallop (Brisbane)

Round 17: Zeke Uwland (Gold Coast)

Round 18: Riley Hamilton (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 19: Dyson Sharp (Essendon)