Tom Mitchell took a deep dive into where Sydney's game has come undone on The Round So Far

Sydney players look dejected after a loss to Adelaide in round 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER Round 12 this season, Sydney was flying, sitting second behind Fremantle and a game-and-a-half clear of Hawthorn in third.

But it wasn't just about the ladder position, it was how the Swans were winning.

Their percentage was over 150 and their points-for column more than two goals a game better than the next contender, passing the 100-point mark in nine of their first dozen games.

Opposition sides seemed powerless to stop Sydney's running game that had the ball taken from clearances and delivered into the hands of forwards in the blink of an eye.

But things have changed since then.

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The Swans have won three of the six subsequent games, but have only reached triple figures once with 104 against St Kilda in round 13.

Former Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell highlighted the severe drop in clearances that has seen his former side ranked 18th for the statistic since round 13 after being eighth previously.

"That's not going to get it done come finals time, is it?" Mitchell said on The Round So Far.

"You can afford to be mid-table for some of these stats, you can't afford to be last."

Opening Round to round 12 Round 13 to 19 Clearance +0.9 (8th) -9.5 (18th) Points from stoppage +13 (1st) -14 (15th) Contested possessions +2.8 (7th) -5 (14th)



With superstar Errol Gulden returning from long-term injury in round 16 it would have been reasonable to expect a lift around contests, but Mitchell sees Sydney's second-tier onballers as the main issue.

"I think you know what you're going to get with the big three in (Isaac) Heeney, (Chad) Warner, Gulden, they're going to play well every week. Brodie Grundy's been an All-Australian calibre player this season as well," he said.

"I'm looking at the depth in the midfield.

"In terms of pure ball-winning, I think these guys need to do more; you look at (Matt) Roberts, (Angus) Sheldrick – (James) Rowbottom to his credit had quite a bit of impact playing more forward, he kicked two goals and set up another – but … those second-string midfielders, I think they need to get more out of them."

Angus Sheldrick during round 19 between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG, July 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The trio of Heeney, Warner and Gulden have lifted their season average for disposals over the last month and a half, while Rowbottom, Sheldrick and Roberts have all dropped.

No doubt Dean Cox will be aware of the drop-off in his side's ability to win the ball and is doing everything he can to fix it.

With Hawthorn, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne all breathing down Sydney's neck in the chase for a top-two finish, he will be hoping that fix comes quickly.