SYDNEY and Geelong are looking to get their seasons back on track and both face what shape as comfortable runs home as the battle for finals positions heats up.
The Swans' buffer in second place has been cut to just two points by Hawthorn with five rounds remaining in the home and away season.
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But Sydney's final five opponents sit 10th or lower, including games against North Melbourne (13th), Port Adelaide (15th) and Essendon (17th), giving them the easiest run home of any side.
The Cats (10-8) are ninth, but they will be pushing for a top-six finish ahead of a nice run home, although their match against Melbourne on Friday night is shaping as crucial.
Geelong will meet the Dees in round 20 before a clash against Collingwood, with encounters against the Bombers, Kangaroos and Richmond to finish the home and away season.
St Kilda, Hawthorn and Adelaide are next in line for easiest runs home from here.
The Kangaroos are only percentage outside the top 10 but they face a brutal final five games, having had the easiest fixture of the season so far.
All of the Roos' five remaining opponents are in the top 10 as they prepare to meet the Saints, Hawks, Western Bulldogs, Cats and Swans, meaning they will have to defy the odds to feature in September.
After a breakthrough win on Sunday evening, Essendon has the second hardest finish to the year, while the next hardest runs are Carlton and Collingwood's as the rivals eye a top-10 spot.
Four of the Blues' and Pies' remaining five games are against current top-10 teams.
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.
R20: v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval
R21: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval
R23: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R24: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 5th (12-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.4 (equal sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 11 (14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R20: v Port Adelaide, Gabba
R21: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Hawthorn, Gabba
R23: v Gold Coast, Gabba
R24: v Collingwood, MCG
Current ladder position: 4th (12-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.8 (13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 10.4 (equal 12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R20: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium
R22: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 12th (8-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.5 (eighth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 7.2 (third hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R20: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R21: v Geelong, MCG
R22: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R23: v Hawthorn, MCG
R24: v Brisbane, MCG
Current ladder position: 8th (10-1-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.7 (equal 11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 7.4 (fourth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R20: v Hawthorn, MCG
R21: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R23: v Sydney, MCG
R24: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 17th (2-16)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.6 (equal ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 6.8 (second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R20: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R21: v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
R22: v Melbourne, MCG
R23: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium
R24: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 1st (16-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.9 (equal 14th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 9.2 (equal eighth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R20: v Melbourne, MCG
R21: v Collingwood, MCG
R22: v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
R23: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 9th (10-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 8.1 (second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 12.4 (17th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R20: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Melbourne, People First Stadium
R22: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R23: v Brisbane, Gabba
R24: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 14th (7-11)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 8.7 (third hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 8.6 (seventh hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R20: v Sydney, Engie Stadium
R21: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R22: v Gold Coast, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R23: v West Coast, Engie Stadium
R24: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 11th (8-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.4 (equal sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 10.4 (equal 12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R20: v Essendon, MCG
R21: v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium
R22: v Brisbane, Gabba
R23: v Collingwood, MCG
R24: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 3rd (12-1-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.6 (equal ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 11.6 (15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R20: v Geelong, MCG
R21: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R22: v Fremantle, MCG
R23: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R24: v Western Bulldogs, MCG
Current ladder position: 6th (12-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.9 (equal 14th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 9.2 (equal eighth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R20: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
R22: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Sydney, SCG
Current ladder position: 13th (8-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 11.3 (18th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 6.2 (hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 5
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R20: v Brisbane, Gabba
R21: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval
R22: v Sydney, SCG
R23: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R24: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 15th (6-12)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.9 (equal 14th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 8 (fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R20: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R21: v West Coast, MCG
R22: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R23: v St Kilda, MCG
R24: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 18th (2-16)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.3 (fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 9.4 (10th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R20: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Richmond, MCG
R24: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 10th (8-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.7 (equal 11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 11.8 (16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R20: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R21: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Port Adelaide, SCG
R23: v Essendon, MCG
R24: v North Melbourne, SCG
Current ladder position: 2nd (13-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.1 (fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 13.2 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R20: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R21: v Richmond, MCG
R22: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium
R23: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R24: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 16th (4-14)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 10 (17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 8.2 (sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R20: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
R21: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R22: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Melbourne, MCG
Current ladder position: 7th (11-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 7.9 (hardest)
Degree of difficulty R20-24: 10 (11th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1