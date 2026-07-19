Check out your club's run of fixtures for the rest of the season

Isaac Heeney in action during Geelong's clash against Sydney in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY and Geelong are looking to get their seasons back on track and both face what shape as comfortable runs home as the battle for finals positions heats up.

The Swans' buffer in second place has been cut to just two points by Hawthorn with five rounds remaining in the home and away season.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE YOUR CLUB'S UPCOMING RUN

But Sydney's final five opponents sit 10th or lower, including games against North Melbourne (13th), Port Adelaide (15th) and Essendon (17th), giving them the easiest run home of any side.

The Cats (10-8) are ninth, but they will be pushing for a top-six finish ahead of a nice run home, although their match against Melbourne on Friday night is shaping as crucial.

Geelong will meet the Dees in round 20 before a clash against Collingwood, with encounters against the Bombers, Kangaroos and Richmond to finish the home and away season.

St Kilda, Hawthorn and Adelaide are next in line for easiest runs home from here.

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The Kangaroos are only percentage outside the top 10 but they face a brutal final five games, having had the easiest fixture of the season so far.

All of the Roos' five remaining opponents are in the top 10 as they prepare to meet the Saints, Hawks, Western Bulldogs, Cats and Swans, meaning they will have to defy the odds to feature in September.

After a breakthrough win on Sunday evening, Essendon has the second hardest finish to the year, while the next hardest runs are Carlton and Collingwood's as the rivals eye a top-10 spot.

Four of the Blues' and Pies' remaining five games are against current top-10 teams.

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.

Learn More 01:31

R20: v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval

R21: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval

R23: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R24: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 5th (12-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.4 (equal sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 11 (14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Jordan Dawson is tackled by Pat Lipinski during Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Port Adelaide, Gabba

R21: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Hawthorn, Gabba

R23: v Gold Coast, Gabba

R24: v Collingwood, MCG

Current ladder position: 4th (12-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.8 (13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 10.4 (equal 12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Cam Rayner and Joel Jeffrey compete for the ball during Brisbane's clash with Gold Coast in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

R21: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

R22: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 12th (8-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.5 (eighth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 7.2 (third hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Sam Walsh is tackled by Marcus Bontempelli during the round 10 match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, on May 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R21: v Geelong, MCG

R22: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R23: v Hawthorn, MCG

R24: v Brisbane, MCG

Current ladder position: 8th (10-1-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.7 (equal 11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 7.4 (fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Nick Watson and Brayden Maynard after Collingwood's draw with Hawthorn in R8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Hawthorn, MCG

R21: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R23: v Sydney, MCG

R24: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 17th (2-16)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.6 (equal ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 6.8 (second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Sam Durham kicks the ball during Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R20: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R21: v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

R22: v Melbourne, MCG

R23: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

R24: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 1st (16-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.9 (equal 14th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 9.2 (equal eighth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Caleb Serong and Ryley Sanders compete for the ball during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R20: v Melbourne, MCG

R21: v Collingwood, MCG

R22: v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

R23: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 9th (10-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 8.1 (second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 12.4 (17th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Zach Guthrie in action during Geelong's clash against North Melbourne in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R21: v Melbourne, People First Stadium

R22: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R23: v Brisbane, Gabba

R24: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 14th (7-11)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 8.7 (third hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 8.6 (seventh hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Noah Anderson is tackled during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Sydney, Engie Stadium

R21: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R22: v Gold Coast, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R23: v West Coast, Engie Stadium

R24: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 11th (8-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.4 (equal sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 10.4 (equal 12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Lachie Ash is tackled by Willem Duursma during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Essendon, MCG

R21: v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium

R22: v Brisbane, Gabba

R23: v Collingwood, MCG

R24: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 3rd (12-1-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.6 (equal ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 11.6 (15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Massimo D'Ambrosio tackles Cam Rayner during Hawthorn's clash against Brisbane in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R20: v Geelong, MCG

R21: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R22: v Fremantle, MCG

R23: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R24: v Western Bulldogs, MCG

Current ladder position: 6th (12-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.9 (equal 14th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 9.2 (equal eighth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Kysaiah Pickett kicks a goal during Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R21: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

R22: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Sydney, SCG

Current ladder position: 13th (8-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 11.3 (18th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 6.2 (hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 5

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Nick Blakey tackles Nick Larkey during the match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Brisbane, Gabba

R21: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

R22: v Sydney, SCG

R23: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R24: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 15th (6-12)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.9 (equal 14th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 8 (fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Joe Richards in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R21: v West Coast, MCG

R22: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R23: v St Kilda, MCG

R24: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 18th (2-16)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.3 (fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 9.4 (10th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Tim Taranto is tackled during Richmond's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R20: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R21: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Richmond, MCG

R24: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 10th (8-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.7 (equal 11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 11.8 (16th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Tom De Koning is tackled by Bailey Humphrey during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R21: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Port Adelaide, SCG

R23: v Essendon, MCG

R24: v North Melbourne, SCG

Current ladder position: 2nd (13-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 9.1 (fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 13.2 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Brodie Grundy in action during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R21: v Richmond, MCG

R22: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

R23: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R24: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 16th (4-14)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 10 (17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 8.2 (sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Harley Reid kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R20: v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

R21: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R22: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Melbourne, MCG

Current ladder position: 7th (11-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R19: 7.9 (hardest)

Degree of difficulty R20-24: 10 (11th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1