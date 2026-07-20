The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 19 games are in

Kyle Langford and Sam Taylor contest the ball during Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON'S Kyle Langford has been offered a one-match ban for rough conduct, Lachie Ash has copped a huge fine and the Western Bulldogs are facing a penalty for repeated umpire contact offences.

Langford can accept a one-game suspension for a bump on Stephen Coniglio during the Bombers' upset win over Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the ban.

Ash, meanwhile, was charged with misconduct, rather than abusive language towards an umpire, and handed a $5000 fine.

"The incident involving GWS's Lachlan Ash and Umpire Jordyn Pearson from the Third Quarter of Sunday night's match was reviewed by the Match Review Officer," the Match Review Officer's statement read.

"Ash has been charged with "Engaging in Any Other Act of Misconduct" per the table of Fixed Financial Offences in Appendix 1 to the AFL Regulations. The sanction for such an offence is at the absolute discretion of the Match Review Officer, who has determined a $5000 fine is payable by Ash with no reduction available for an early guilty plea.

Lachie Ash runs with the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Essendon in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"The Match Review Officer has determined that the matter does not constitute the Fixed Financial Offence of 'Abusive Language Towards in Umpire' given the prescribed sanction for that Fixed Financial Offence is inadequate in all the circumstances and does not reflect the seriousness of Ash's actions.

"The AFL will make no further comment on these matters pending the finalisation of them, noting the charge may be challenged at the AFL Tribunal by Ash."

The Bulldogs are facing a big fine after Joel Freijah was charged with making careless contact with an umpire, marking their fifth such offence this season.

Essendon last week became the second club fined $20,000 this year for repeated umpire contact offences, joining Gold Coast.

Fremantle is facing the same fine as the Bulldogs after Andrew Brayshaw was charged from its win over Port Adelaide.