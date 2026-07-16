Sullivan Robey (left) and Nate Caddy look dejected after a loss during round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ESSENDON has been fined $20,000 by the AFL, becoming the second club this season to cop a financial sanction for a fifth charge of careless contact with an umpire.

As reported by AFL.com.au, the AFL wrote to clubs in May to remind them that five or more instances of umpire contact in a season could result in a fine of up to $50,000.

Following two charges last Sunday, the Bombers have hit the threshold of five and copped a fine of $20,000.

The sanction will be excluded from the club's soft cap.

Gold Coast were fined $20,000 last month after being charged with five instances of umpire contact.

In the event there are any subsequent umpire contact incidents this season, potential fines will be at the AFL's discretion.

Umpire Curtis Deboy and Rhylee West come into contact during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Six clubs are currently on the verge of being fined as well, with Brisbane, Collingwood, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs all having had players cited four times so far this season.

When the Suns were fined last month, the AFL said clubs and players have a responsibility to protect umpires.

"This season we have continued to observe a high number of umpire contact incidents across the league. Amongst these instances of umpire contact, a number have resulted in significant injuries to the affected umpires," AFL footy boss Greg Swann said at the time.

"This is a trend in the game which we do not want to see continue. Clubs and players have a responsibility to ensure the number of instances of avoidable contact with umpires are reduced."