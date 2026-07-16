Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium

Lawson Humphries gathers the ball ahead of Liam Henry during the R19 match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium on July 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE RACE for the critical top six spots is narrowing as an out-of-sorts Geelong continues to slide before taking on St Kilda at its home fortress when the two sides open round 19 on Thursday night.

Geelong is on the path to extending the 30-year streak of teams being beaten by more than 40 points in a Grand Final then failing to win a final the following year.

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The Cats have slumped to five defeats in their past six matches and dropped into the wildcard places as they have become too easy to score against while injuries continue to mount.

St Kilda climbed into the top 10 for the first time in four weeks as it held off a brave Port Adelaide to seal back-to-back wins for just the second time this year.

The Saints are well-placed to earn at least a wildcard spot and could continue their push for a top-six spot by snapping a 27-year hoodoo at GMHBA Stadium where they have lost 13 in a row by an average 44 points.

While St Kilda has made just one change as Hunter Clark replaces Angus Hastie, the Cats have made seven.

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Star forward Jeremy Cameron (shoulder) and Tanner Bruhn (neck) are out injured, while Jake Kolodjashnij and Jack Martin join Mark Blicavs in being managed.

Mitch Knevitt and Jack Bowes have been dropped.

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

Gryan Miers and recruit James Worpel are back for their first games since round 13 and round nine, respectively.

Mark O'Connor, Brad Close, Mitch Edwards and Jhye Clark are also back in.

Jay Polkinghorne, who has kicked 20 goals in six VFL games this year, will make his AFL debut.