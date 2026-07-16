Cam Rayner will join Darcy Wilmot in one of the AFL's rarest cohorts on Saturday night

Cam Rayner and Darcy Wilmot. Pictures: AFL Photos

CAM RAYNER joins one of the AFL's more exclusive clubs when he plays his 100th consecutive game on Saturday night – but it's a group that's currently got more members than ever.

Rayner, the No.1 pick from the 2017 AFL Draft who's become one of the League's most damaging half-forwards, and a leader in a Brisbane side gunning for a third successive premiership, will play his 100th successive match when the Lions take on the Eagles at Optus Stadium.

Coincidentally, his teammate Darcy Wilmot also entered the 100-games-in-a-row club last week in the Lions' win over Essendon, swelling the number of players currently riding a three-figure streak to 12 – a total that will become 13 with Rayner's addition.

But that number will last less than 24 hours, with Western Bulldogs star Bailey Dale's 136-game streak to end on Sunday afternoon, when the injured defender misses a game for the first time since round one, 2021.

Whether it's 12 or 13, it will be the largest number of players to simultaneously be on a streak of 100 or more consecutive games in the game's history. In a dramatic illustration of the benefits of modern high-performance programs, the previous best before the 2026 season was eight.

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Collingwood ironman Jack Crisp heads the list with an AFL/VFL record 279 successive games, dating back to round 18, 2014 when he was still with the Lions.

St Kilda co-captain Callum Wilkie is next best with 172 games, and Ben Keays is third with 148 straight.

A host of players have cracked the 100-straight mark this year – Wilmot, Nick Blakey, Zach Guthrie, Jordan Clark and Andrew Brayshaw – with Rayner to join them this weekend.

And there could be one more this year if GWS makes a run into the finals, with Connor Idun (92 games) in striking distance if the Giants win at least one final.

Connor Idun during the round two match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at ENGIE Stadium, March 21, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Wilmot also joins Wilkie in an even rarer cohort – players to have played 100 or more consecutive games from debut. There are just 12 players to have achieved the feat, beginning with Collingwood's Harry Collier, who played his 100th game in the 1930 Grand Final.

Brownlow medallist Shane Woewodin became the first player in the AFL era to do so, in 2001 with Melbourne, as the AFL's professional era opened the floodgates, relatively speaking.

Jared Crouch (Sydney), David Mundy (Fremantle), Jack Redden (Brisbane), and Sam Gibson all followed suit in the next 15 seasons, before Wilkie and Wilmot added their names to the list.

Most current consecutive games

Jack Crisp - 279

Callum Wilkie - 172

Ben Keays - 148

Willem Drew - 137

Bailey Dale - 136

Josh Daicos - 118

Blake Hardwick - 118

Andrew Brayshaw - 112

Jordan Clark - 111

Zach Guthrie - 109

Nick Blakey - 104

Darcy Wilmot - 100

Cam Rayner - 99*

100-plus consecutive games from debut

Harry Collier (Coll)

Allan Woodley (Haw)*

Ian Law (Haw)*

John Murphy (Fitz)*

Stephen Wallis (WB)

Shane Woewodin (Melb)

Jared Crouch (Syd)

David Mundy (Frem)

Jack Redden (BL)

Sam Gibson (NM)

Callum Wilkie (StK)

Darcy Wilmot (BL)

* played 100 consecutive games from debut, but VFL games streak was interrupted by state games

All stats provided by the AFL Historian.