Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between Sydney and Adelaide at the SCG

Darcy Fogarty is tackled by Brodie Grundy during the round 12 match between Sydney and Adelaide at Sydney Cricket Ground, on May 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY hosts Adelaide on Friday night in what looms as the match of the round.

Sydney was unable to withstand a second-half surge from Fremantle in a defeat that sends alarm bells ringing when combined with earlier losses to Hawthorn, Geelong and Brisbane.

SWANS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

The Swans still have one hand on a top-two finish and a pair of home finals but need to lay down a marker with a win over another premiership contender in the Crows before a more favourable run home.

Adelaide put breathing space between itself and the other teams eyeing a top-six finish as it thumped Gold Coast in a percentage-boosting victory.

The Crows have already started to claim big scalps with wins against the Cats, Demons and Bulldogs in recent weeks, though they would make an even stronger statement with a triumph over a Swans side that now has some clouds forming above it.

Adelaide is leaving Taylor Walker at home for the clash, opting to rest the veteran forward after he kicked five goals last week, with Rory Laird out through injury, while Hugo Hall-Kahan is recalled alongside Isaac Cumming.

The Swans have made four changes from the team that lost to ladder leader Fremantle, naming Braeden Campbell for his first senior game of 2026 and also recalling Logan McDonald, Riley Bice and Malcolm Rosas, with Harry Kyle, Joel Hamling, Tom Hanily and Caiden Cleary all omitted.