Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2026 ... and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF Essendon has always been at its most powerful best when it operates as a cult ... THEN

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is back in full swing for 2026.

With the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season racing to a dramatic conclusion, Damo's got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

>> ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND OPINION FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

IF ...

the Crows had committed to resting big Texan in certain games this year ...

THEN ...

I wouldn't be leaving him out, as they have chosen to do, for this one, against Sydney at the SCG in Friday night lights.

IF ..

Sam Draper seemingly played the entirety of last weekend’s match against his former club with a smile beaming off his face ...

THEN ...

you can see why his ex-Bombers teammate Jordan Ridley wants to join him here.

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IF ...

there’s one thing the Blues haven’t dealt with well in recent years ...

THEN ...

it is expectation. They failed, badly, under expectation last week against Hawthorn. Not confident they will step up under expectation, and in front of 90,000 spectators at the ‘G, on Saturday night against their most hated rival Collingwood.

IF ...

Moore, Elliott, Schultz and Howe are unavailable for Saturday night's match against Carlton, Moore and Elliott not to be seen again this year ...

THEN ...

I'm still backing the Pies to find a way to win. Again. Something very special might just be brewing here.

IF ...

Essendon has always been at its most powerful best when it operates as a cult ...

THEN ...

it's time. And deep down, Welshy knows it. Bring him back. Now. Very simply, this club will not be able to move on unless it appoints Hirdy. Give him a 12-month contract only, on as little as 700k, and see what happens. I still can't believe I've done this 180 on Hird, after the drugs saga disgrace. But this is a seriously troubled football club. Appointing Hirdy couldn't possibly be worse than what's been happening. Not appointing him would only prolong the undermining of the cult's disciples. Essendon needs to Essendon here.

IF ...

I was in charge of Dockers selection ...

THEN ...

there is no way I’d be bringing back Hayden Young for a flight to Adelaide for Saturday’s match against the Power. In a team which has rockstars everywhere, from Jackson to Reid to Treacy to Serong to Clark to Brayshaw, Young is arguably the key to a flag. I love his footy brain, but fear for his fragile soft tissue issues. I’d be wrapping the cotton wool around those precious legs for a little while longer.

IF ...

the 2026 season may not end up in a Geelong premiership ...

THEN ...

it might also be one which set up yet another future flag. Courageously rolled the dice and rested three permanent selections for Thursday night's game against St Kilda, among seven omissions from round 18's loss to GWS. Very professionally got the job done. Injuries to Holmes and Mannagh are big concerns, though.

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IF ...

Dimma is now 65 matches into his time as Suns coach ...

THEN ...

it is also time for CEO Mark Evans and chair Bob East to sit him down, lock the door in the meeting room, read the riot act, and order him to stop sooking it up. Evans and East did not sack Stuart Dew to facilitate the Hardwick plan for this self-inflicted rubbish.

IF ...

Finn Callaghan’s best disposal tally in a game of footy is 37 ...

THEN ...

here comes a career-best on Sunday, against the unmitigated rabble that is the Essendon Football Club.

IF ...

Wizard, Gunners and Mitch Lewis don’t kick a combined dozen snags on the hapless and hopeless Richmond on Sunday ...

THEN ...

I will be highly surprised. For pure footy aesthetics, I hope Wizard runs amok.

IF ...

it was interim president Brad Green who made the decision to keep Brand 'Trac and Clarry on the Dees' list when, in his 2024 B&F night address to the faithful he belted out: "Come round one next year, when I see the first ball bounced and our midfield of Gawn, Viney, Oliver and Petracca ... that you Melbourne faithful will be there in full force" ...

THEN ...

only Gawn has worn the red and the blue in 2026 in this most extraordinary of seasons for the Melbourne Football Club. And the gift that was Brand ‘Trac keeps giving. For the Dees, he's produced a Norm Smith, four All-Australians, two B&Fs. And as things stand after round 18, he's also providing the No.5 pick in this year's national draft, via his trade to Gold Coast last year.

IF ...

the Roos failed at yet another opportunity last weekend to make a genuine statement, with a loss to Collingwood ...

THEN ...

they get another opportunity on Saturday, against Melbourne. Need to take a scalp at some stage.

IF ...

I normally subscribe to the notion that this AFL caper is very simply a win-loss business and therefore have little care for honourable losses ...

THEN ...

the Power have given me cause for rethink in 2026. Really liking Josh Carr's coaching. But good luck against the rockstar Dockers on Saturday, without big Mitch, Butters, JHF, Rozee, Ratugolea and Lukosius.

IF ...

the Tigers were a TV show ...

THEN ...

they'd be on Channel 31. Don't deserve to be broadcast on mainstream this season.

IF ...

the Saints looked good belting up on the hapless Essendon in round 17 and looked OK in defeating a depleted Port in round 18 ...

THEN ...

when it's all said and done, they're yet to prove they're capable of anything resembling a modicum of genuine substance in 2026. Terribly outplayed when the contest was hot against a very vulnerable Geelong on Thursday night, and only got the scoreboard looking semi respectable with the last three goals of the game, after the far-better drilled and more desperate Cats had checked out.

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IF ...

the Swans lost by 38 points last weekend ...

THEN ...

it was still, weirdly, one of their better performances for the year. Seriously challenged the tearaway Dockers in the first half in Perth, and were still in front for the first 10 minutes of the final quarter. There’s a lot to like here.

IF ...

Matt Hill was calling the 2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star race ...

THEN ...

I reckon he’d be saying there are only three chances with 300m remaining. "Jagga Smith running boldly out in front, trying to lead the whole way. Willem Duursma facing the breeze outside him, head on his chest, and looking very strong. And Smith’s stablemate Harry Dean poking up behind him on the rails." I don’t bet on footy, but if I did, I’d be having $5 on Duursma.

IF ...

Sam Darcy was the one player the Dogs could least afford to lose this season ...

THEN ...

Bailey Dale would also command a spot among the top five. The generator of so much play for this team. Fearing that his absence for possibly the remainder of the home-and-away season will cost the Dogs a proper crack at finals.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the officiating on game day is under siege ...

THEN ...

everyone in charge needs to stare down those sooking it up over the stand rule. Without doubt, the single best rule introduced to the modern game, instituted under Steve Hocking's watch as AFL football boss. But, yes, it does need to better policed.