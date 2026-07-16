Who are the best last-quarter players in the AFL this season?

Nick Daicos, Shai Bolton and Ed Richards. Pictures: AFL Photos

BIG MOMENTS have called for Showtime Shai this season.

Among a star-studded list, Shai Bolton has shaped games more than anyone in the clutch moments across the course of the campaign. Forget about 'Wharfie Time', Fremantle has relied just as much on some late Bolton brilliance on its way to top spot on the AFL ladder.

While Bolton won't be called upon and likely shouldn't be required this Saturday afternoon – managed by Fremantle's high performance staff ahead of a fixture against a seriously undermanned Port Adelaide midfield – his importance in the Dockers' premiership plans is clear.

According to Champion Data, Bolton is the highest-rated fourth quarter player of anyone in the competition this season. And he's achieving that feat in a campaign where the game's best are impacting close contests more than ever.

Bolton sits No.1 among a group that also features Chad Warner, Zak Butters, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Max Gawn, Nick Daicos, Brodie Grundy and Marcus Bontempelli in among its top 10, highlighting the esteemed company he's leading.

It's on the back of Bolton's late efforts against Carlton, where he inspired a 14-point victory with a mammoth 15-disposal and two-goal final term that helped Freo just ease clear of a tricky opponent.

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The very next week he had 11 disposals and a goal in the fourth quarter as the Dockers reeled in a 26-point deficit to overcome the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, demonstrating again his importance in pivotal moments.

Barely a fortnight later and Bolton racked up 12 disposals and a goal in the last term against St Kilda, inspiring Fremantle to kick six of the last eight majors and pull away for another crucial victory.

Best last-quarter players

(at conclusion of round 18)

Q4 RATING Shai Bolton 5.3 Chad Warner 5.1 Zak Butters 4.9 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera 4.9 Ed Richards 4.8 Lachie Ash 4.7 Max Gawn 4.6 Nick Daicos 4.5 Brodie Grundy 4.5 Marcus Bontempelli 4.2



In fact, half of Bolton's 16 goals this season and 30.3 per cent of his disposals have come in last quarters. He's also been involved in a whopping 33.6 per cent of Fremantle scoring chains in fourth terms across the year.

Bolton ranks No.1 at the Dockers for fourth-quarter disposals, uncontested possessions and inside 50s, while he ranks top two at the club for contested possessions, clearances, score involvements and metres gained in the final term to fully highlight his value in close-game situations for Justin Longmuir's side.

That's coincided with a season where Fremantle has been involved in six games that have been within 10 points either way at three-quarter time, and where it has overturned three deficits at the final change to rescue victories.

Shai Bolton celebrates a goal during the match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's also complemented a campaign where Bolton is averaging career highs for disposals (23.8), tackles (3.5), goal assists (1.3), inside 50s (5.7), clearances (4.2) and score involvements (7.7) to help inspire the Dockers to their competition-best 15-2 record.

Bolton's efficiency forward of centre is also clear. According to Champion Data, he is the third best player in the competition at turning kicks inside 50 into scores across the season so far.

A total of 47 per cent of Bolton's 83 entry kicks have resulted in Fremantle scores, narrowly behind Collingwood's Jordan De Goey (48.4 per cent) and his Dockers partner Murphy Reid (47.5 per cent) at the top of the list.

It's such numbers, combined with Showtime Shai's ability to stand up late in games when the four points are up for grabs, that will now have Fremantle gunning for a maiden premiership later this season.