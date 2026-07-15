The Flagmantle craze is already in overdrive as Fremantle starts hot favourite against a Port side missing Zak Butters and Mitch Georgiades

Caleb Serong during the R16 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CALEB Serong has labelled Fremantle a special place to be as the Dockers close in on the second minor premiership in the club's history.

The Dockers further cemented their status as premiership favourites last week after overcoming a goalless first half to crush second-placed Sydney by 38 points at a sold-out Optus Stadium.

The result lifted Fremantle (15-2) two wins clear on top of the ladder and three-and-a-half wins clear of third, meaning just three more victories from their remaining six games will guarantee the Dockers a prized top-two berth.

Fremantle's sole minor premiership came in 2015 when it finished with a 17-5 record.

With games against Port Adelaide (away), West Coast, Western Bulldogs (home), Melbourne (away), Adelaide (home) and Carlton (away) to come, Fremantle is expected to smash that 17-win mark.

The Dockers' victory hopes against Port Adelaide on Saturday were given a massive boost when Zak Butters (ankle), Mitch Georgiades (concussion), Jason Horne-Francis (suspension) and Jack Lukosius (knee) were all ruled out of the match.

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The 'Flagmantle' craze among Dockers supporters is officially in overdrive, with many fans already booking their flights and accommodation for the Grand Final.

Sellout crowds at Fremantle games are becoming common place and the Dockers recently hit the $4 million mark for money raised for their charity Starlight Children's Foundation.

It seems all is swell at Fremantle, and Serong is loving the team environment.

"It's a great group of guys," Serong said.

"Like we come in and it doesn't feel like work. You come in and you're just hanging out with some of your best mates and that's what I mean when you speak about celebrating each other.

"It's not 42 individuals coming in and trying to get better. It's 42 blokes that are trying to move together as a collective and celebrate each other for what they do - first and foremost as humans, and then as footballers.

"We're so close as friends and it's a special place to be."

That mateship and selflessness transfers across to the midfield group.

Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong after the R9 match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Optus Stadium on May 7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Serong and Andrew Brayshaw are known as the workhorses, with the pair often targeted by opposition taggers.

That leaves the likes of Shai Bolton, Murphy Reid and Hayden Young to punish teams on the outside, while also letting lesser lights such as Matthew Johnson and Neil Erasmus thrive.

"We all know our roles. Like I can't do what Murphy does and what Bolts does, and potentially they might not be able to do what Andy and I can do on the other side of the ball," Serong said.

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"We know that, and we embrace it, and we celebrate each other.

"We celebrate our teammates as if it's our own success and that's what's special about this group. It's a lot of fun."