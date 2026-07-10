The attendance figure is shown during the round 18 match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium, on July 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S stirring comeback win over Sydney on Thursday night has proven to be a television ratings bonanza with record viewership.

The top-of-the-table clash, which saw the Dockers overcome a goalless first half to secure a 38-point win, was the highest-rating primetime AFL match on free-to-air since 2022, reaching more than 3.3 million Australians.

DOCKERS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

The average viewership of over 1.4 million was second only in 2026 to the record-breaking Big Freeze clash between Collingwood and Melbourne just days after the passing of Neale Daniher.

On top of that, there were 136,000 viewers on 7plus - a record streaming audience for a home and away game on Seven.

Viewers in Sydney also tuned in in record numbers with the match attracting the highest free-to-air audience for a regular-season clash in more than five years, up 25 per cent on the next highest audience in NSW this year.

Perth numbers also soared with the TV audience beating every regular-season match in the past five years.

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In partnership with 7plus and Kayo Sports, the match was also broadcast on the AFL YouTube channel as part of the Ultimate Footy Watchalong 2 with Dan Gorringe and other special guests, with numbers peaking at over 100,000 views.

Thursday night's game saw 55,966 people flock to Optus Stadium, making it Fremantle's best-ever non-Derby home crowd, and was also the third-highest non-Derby crowd ever at the venue.