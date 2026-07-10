The match review findings from Thursday night's match between Fremantle and Sydney are in

Matt Roberts gestures to field umpire Hayden Meyer during the round 18 match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium, on July 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has become the latest club in danger of being hit with a fine of up to $50,000 from the AFL after three players were charged with careless contact with an umpire.

Isaac Heeney, Errol Gulden and Matthew Roberts were all cited by the Match Review Officer on Friday for separate incidents during Thursday night's loss to Fremantle in the first v second battle.

Each player can accept a $1000 fine with an early plea.

Errol Gulden during the round 18 match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium, on July 9, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

But those charges now take the Swans' total umpire contact infractions to four this season, meaning they are at risk of a big sanction from the League if they reach five incidents in 2026.

The AFL cracked down on umpire contact earlier this year after seeing a spike in players running into the officials.

North Melbourne joined Collingwood, Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs on four incidents of umpire contact this season after George Wardlaw was cited following last week's match against Port Adelaide.

Gold Coast was fined $20,000 last month after reaching the threshold of umpire contact this season when Daniel Rioli was sanctioned after the loss to Geelong.