The teams for round 18's Sunday matches are in

L-R: Ben McKay, Jayden Short, Dayne Zorko. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has made a huge statement at selection, dropping Ben McKay among five changes to face Brisbane, while Richmond has named its eighth debutant of the season with an experienced duo out through injury.

Bombers interim coach Dean Solomon has swung the axe after his side's poor showing against St Kilda, dropping McKay along with Will Setterfield, Nik Cox and Saad El-Hawli, while Jordan Ridley has been managed.

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The Bombers have Archie Roberts back from a shoulder injury, defender Angus Clarke is in for his first game of the season and Harry Jones has also been recalled

The Lions are closing in on their strongest team with Hugh McCluggage and Dayne Zorko both back to face the Bombers.

Darcy Gardiner will miss with injury, with James Tunstill omitted.

Zane Peucker, taken by the Tigers with pick No.31 in last year's draft, will debut against the Demons, joining Dion Prestia and Sam Grlj as additions to the side.

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Despite being named in the extended squad on Thursday, Jayden Short will miss after failing to fully recover from a corked quad, joining fellow defender Jack Ross on the sidelines. Steely Green has been omitted.

Melbourne remains unchanged after last week's win over Hawthorn.

The Western Bulldogs have made five changes to the team to face the Eagles in the first game of the day.

Rhylee West has been recalled after a surprise omission last week, but the Dogs lose defensive duo Nick Coffield and Connor Budarick to injury.

Jedd Busslinger has been recalled to provide support down back, and Bailey Williams is also back in the side.

West Coast will go in unchanged.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Cleary, S.Davidson, R.West, J.Busslinger, B.Williams

Out: N.Coffield (concussion), C.Budarick (ankle), W.Lewis (omitted), L.McNeil (omitted), R.Sanders (hand)

WEST COAST

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

RICHMOND

In: D.Prestia, Z.Peucker, S.Grlj

Out: J.Ross (concussion), J.Short (quad), S.Green (omitted)



Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 4.40pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Zorko, H.McCluggage

Out: D.Gardiner (hamstring), J.Tunstill (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: A.Roberts, A.Clarke, H.Jones, M.Kondogiannis, L.Blakiston

Out: W.Setterfield (omitted), J.Ridley (managed), B.McKay (omitted), N.Cox (omitted), S.El-Hawli (omitted)

