Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between Collingwood and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium

Brayden Maynard and Cameron Zurhaar compete for the ball during the AAMI Community Series match between Collingwood and North Melbourne at Mars Stadium on February 29, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE COMPETITION for the wildcard places is heating up with Collingwood and North Melbourne meeting under lights on Friday night.

Collingwood has turned around its form and climbed into the top half of the ladder for the first time in nine weeks as it has claimed three victories since its bye.

MAGPIES v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The Magpies have released the shackles to pass 100 points in back-to-back matches, and for the second and third times this year, with the coming fortnight against the Roos and Blues a chance to tighten their grip on a finals spot.

North Melbourne missed an opportunity to prove its finals credentials and climb as high as eighth spot when it failed to fire a shot when the game was up for grabs in the final term against Port Adelaide.

The Kangaroos have claimed few scalps of note this year – with the biggest arguably the Suns' – but could flip that on its head with a victory over the Magpies under the Friday night spotlight.

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Scott Pendlebury is back for the Pies, replacing Harvey Harrison (managed), while the Roos have made four changes.

Paul Curtis returns from suspension and is joined in the side by Riley Hardeman, Zac Banch and Matt Whitlock, with George Wardlaw out injured, Josh Goater and Jacob Konstanty managed and Wil Dawson omitted.