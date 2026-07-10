Games in India for premiership points are not on the agenda but Andrew Dillon is keen to grow the game in the overseas market

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Andrew Dillon, July 10, 2026 at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

CHASTENED by the lack of grassroots support in China, the AFL is working from the bottom up to break into the lucrative Indian market.

The League's Indian strategy, announced on Friday at the MCG, has no provision for an exhibition game or match for premiership points.

It differs sharply from China, when regular season games were played in Shanghai before COVID-19 shut down the experiment.

AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon was at the MCG as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi announced stronger sporting ties between the two countries, including a Big Bash League game to be played in India.

"China was successful on a number of fronts, but what we didn't have there was a sustainable, community, grassroots participation," Dillon said.

"That's why the focus going into India is to do that. And then ultimately there may be commercial rewards, there might be games for (premiership) points.

"But absolutely, it's just to get that foundation of support, to grow the fandom and then ultimately see where it takes us."

India is the latest in a series of overseas projects for the AFL, including South Africa and New Zealand as well as China.

"We're taking the learnings about those forays and we're really excited about the opportunities in front of us in India," Dillon said.

When asked if games in India could become part of the project, Dillon said the immediate priority was building on the 10,000 Indians playing a modified version of the game.

"It's maybe a mixture of the two. What we have to do is work on that base of 10,000," he said.

"Maybe there are different things we can do when we have forums like 'G'day Namaste' in December this year, when we have the AFL India national championships in February.

"There are opportunities to get that premium flavour, but it's absolutely about grassroots and that's going to be the focus.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Andrew Dillon, Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains, Zoe Savarirayan and students, July 10, 2026, at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

"The scale of India and the opportunity there is all before you, but it's a matter of being methodical about it, really thoughtful and strategic."

Dillon said the immediate goal was growing to 100,000 Indians playing the game, through initiatives such as talent academies, coaching and umpire pathways and community programs.

"It's a long-term play and we want to grow and continue to support where we have grown organically to date," Dillon said.

"What we want to do is create a sustainable foundation for the growth of our game in India. We also want to lay a groundwork so Australian football can be recognised in every state and every school throughout India."