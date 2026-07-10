The AFL has today unveiled a long-term strategy to grow Australian Rules Football in India, with an ambition to increase participation in India to more than 100,000 registered participants over the coming years

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has today unveiled a long-term strategy to grow Australian Rules Football in India, with an ambition to increase participation in India to more than 100,000 registered participants over the coming years.

As the AFL's fastest-growing international market and home to the world’s largest sports fan base, India presents a significant opportunity to grow the game while strengthening the deep cultural and sporting ties between India and Australia.

The announcement follows AFL CEO Andrew Dillon’s visit to India earlier this year, where he attended the AFL India National Championships in Ranchi, and formalises support of the game in a region where AFL has grown organically to date.

Creating the foundation for the game’s long-term growth, the strategy’s first phase will focus on expanding participation and establishing an end-to-end pathway:

Invest in the expansion of AFL India youth and grassroots participation programs (schools, academies, coaches and umpires) in regional hubs in priority Indian states

Build the framework for AFL to be established as a nationally recognised sport, with a goal for Australian Rules Football to be played in every state and school

Strengthened representative pathways, through national competitions such as the AFL India National Championships and future international opportunities

Establishing the AFL India Talent Academy to grow the sport, developing players, coaches, umpires and officials

Dedicated investment in women’s and girls’ AFL participation and leadership programs

Deliver tens of thousands of Sherrin’s and footy equipment to local communities

Deeper engagement with the Australian Indian community through local participation initiatives, cultural celebrations and talent pathways

Unveiled today as part of Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said India represented one of the biggest long-term opportunities for the growth of Australian Rules Football.

"When I visited India earlier this year, I saw firsthand the passion and commitment of the volunteers, players, coaches, umpires who have built Australian Rules Football from the ground up," Dillon said.

"One of the world’s most passionate sporting nations and as our fastest growing international market, the AFL’s India strategy is focused on growing participation, strengthening grassroots opportunities and creating a clear pathway for more people to play our game in India.

"We want everyone to love and connect with Australia’s game, and this strategy will create lasting benefits as we invest in strengthening our relationship with Indian communities, both here in Australia and in India."

Since Australian Rules Football was first introduced in India in 2008, more than 20,000 people have participated across 11 states, with the game built almost entirely by local volunteers and community leaders.

The India strategy will be delivered through a staged, community-first approach, working alongside local partners to grow participation and build a sustainable pathway for Australian Rules Football.

With a league focus to strengthen the AFL’s engagement with the Australian Indian community – the country’s fastest growing diaspora – the strategy supports local initiatives including the Cultural Heritage Series, AFL Khel, AFL Hindi broadcasts, the Next Generation Academy and the AFL Community and School Connect program.