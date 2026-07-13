AFL.com.au's team of journalists have predicted their ladders for the end of the season

Nick Daicos and Brayden Maynard after Collingwood's loss to Melbourne on King's Birthday, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD and Carlton are set to fall short of a wildcard spot, while Melbourne's dream season will include a home elimination final in September, according to our reporters.

AFL.com.au's team of journalists have used our Ladder Predictor to tip the final make-up of the top 10, with the Magpies and Blues - who play each other on Saturday night - predicted to finish in 11th and 12th spots respectively after round 24.

LADDER PREDICTOR Who will make the eight, who will miss out?

With only one of our eight journalists tipping Greater Western Sydney to miss the wildcard spots, 10th position is set to come down to a battle between the Magpies and St Kilda.

The Saints are walking a finals tightrope, with half of our eight reporters tipping them to miss finals completely, while the other half are tipping them to finish in either eighth - which would give them a home wildcard final - or ninth.

Only one of our eight reporters backed the Blues to overcome a tough run home and sneak into a wildcard spot.

Elsewhere, there was unanimous opinion about the top four, with Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane and Hawthorn - in that order - backed to get a double chance.

The Demons and Adelaide are also set to get a week off by finishing in the top six, while Geelong and the Western Bulldogs are predicted to finish in seventh and eighth respectively to host a wildcard final.

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AFL.com.au's predicted ladder

1) Fremantle

2) Sydney

3) Brisbane

4) Hawthorn

5) Melbourne

6) Adelaide

7) Geelong

8) Western Bulldogs

9) Greater Western Sydney

10) St Kilda

11) Collingwood

12) Carlton

13) Gold Coast

14) North Melbourne

15) Port Adelaide

16) West Coast

17) Richmond

18) Essendon