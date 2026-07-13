VETERAN field umpire Matt Stevic has been selected to officiate in round 19.
Stevic made a mistake when he awarded a 50m penalty against Carlton midfielder Adam Cerra on Saturday night after appearing to call play on.
Hawthorn forward Jack Ginnivan went from a tough shot outside 50 in the wet to a shot in the goalsquare in the first quarter, which he converted in the 64-point win at the MCG.
Stevic has come under scrutiny since then, but is one of the League's most experienced umpires and will umpire this weekend.
The 46-year-old has umpired 532 games – the third-most in VFL/AFL history behind Brett Rosebury and Simon Meredith – since starting in 2004.
Stevic is also one of the most decorated umpires of all-time, officiating in a record 12 Grand Finals and 63 finals, while also being named All-Australian umpire eight times.