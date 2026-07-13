Matt Stevic in action during Melbourne's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN field umpire Matt Stevic has been selected to officiate in round 19.

Stevic made a mistake when he awarded a 50m penalty against Carlton midfielder Adam Cerra on Saturday night after appearing to call play on.

Hawthorn forward Jack Ginnivan went from a tough shot outside 50 in the wet to a shot in the goalsquare in the first quarter, which he converted in the 64-point win at the MCG.

Stevic has come under scrutiny since then, but is one of the League's most experienced umpires and will umpire this weekend.

The 46-year-old has umpired 532 games – the third-most in VFL/AFL history behind Brett Rosebury and Simon Meredith – since starting in 2004.

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Contentious call leaves Blues bemused as Ginnivan salutes

Jack Ginnivan converts a 50m penalty as Adam Cerra is penalised for moving off the mark after the umpire appeared to call play on

Stevic is also one of the most decorated umpires of all-time, officiating in a record 12 Grand Finals and 63 finals, while also being named All-Australian umpire eight times.