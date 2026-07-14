Harley Reid, Josh Daicos and Will Ashcroft. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH just six rounds left in the home and away season, it's time for a health check on how your club is progressing as the race to finals heats up.

In April, we took a closer look at your club's first six rounds of the season, then in June we checked in at the halfway mark of the year. Now, we're taking a look at how all 18 clubs are looking after round 18.

Is your club tracking above or below expectations? Which players have lifted and which ones have not quite delivered? And what's an area of concern for the rest of the year?

We answer all the big questions in a club-by-club look at your side after 18 games.

Best-and-fairest leader: Jordan Dawson

Most improved player: Lachie McAndrew

All-Australian contenders: Jordan Dawson, Wayne Milera

Lowest point: Getting smoked in the second Showdown of the season was bad enough, but it was the way the Crows lost in the midfield that left a sour taste as Port Adelaide star Zak Butters ran riot. The Crows lost clearances by 20 and centre clearances by 10 in a performance that dredged up previous concerns about their midfield firepower. Matthew Nicks came in for criticism after Butters was given space to rack up 37 disposals and 13 clearances in the Crows only loss in their past six games. The early-season losses of young star Dan Curtin (dislocated kneecap) and important defender Mark Keane (leg fracture) were challenges that the team and both players have since overcome.

Biggest surprise: Lachie McAndrew has not slowed down as a No.1 ruckman and remains one of the best stories out of West Lakes this season. The big man has held firm at No.3 in the AFL for total hitouts (536), and No.4 for total hitouts to advantage (133) as he flourishes under new ruck rules. At ground level, only Sam Berry has been a more prolific clearance player, showing the 209cm ruckman is happy to get his hands dirty.

Biggest watch: What is the Crows' best forward structure heading into finals? Riley Thilthorpe (19 goals) has battled a back issue and is yet to hit the same heights as his All-Australian 2025 season, while Taylor Walker (19) kicked four goals in six weeks before his bag of five against Gold Coast. Darcy Fogarty (21) has been the best of the key forwards, with Toby Murray (seven) adding even more height some weeks to provide ruck support. The key forwards need to find individual form and click as a group for the Crows to hit September in form.

Q3 rating: 7.5 out of 10. The Crows have found more consistency in the second half of the season, building form around their Showdown shocker and winning five of their past six games. The return of Mark Keane has been important and the backline has climbed to rank No.2 for points conceded. The next step is to generate more scoring power from the back half, with Hugo Hall-Kahan and Wayne Milera back alongside each other and with more impact from Josh Worrell. Captain Jordan Dawson has been an inspiring leader and Sam Berry has elevated his midfield game, with the Crows remaining a gritty contested team that is capable of applying high pressure. In a tight race for top four spots, they will look back on the Showdown loss as a costly misstep, but they remain in the race, particularly if they sharpen their scoring power after slipping from 96.0 in 2025 (No.3) to 91.5 this season (No.8). - Nathan Schmook

Darcy Fogarty celebrates a goal with teammates during the R18 match between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Lachie Neale

Most improved player: Bruce Reville

All-Australian contenders: Harris Andrews, Will Ashcroft, Zac Bailey, Charlie Cameron, Logan Morris, Lachie Neale

Lowest point: The third quarter capitulation to Greater Western Sydney was barely believable. Although the Lions would lose a third straight match the following week against Fremantle (to drop to a 6-6 record), the nature of the performance against the Giants was a worry to say the least. Conceding a competition record 14 goals in that term raised questions about the team’s hunger and want to compete for a third premiership.

Biggest surprise: The Lions were hopeful Sam Draper would add an extra dimension to their midfield when they recruited him from Essendon, but his impact has surely outweighed their expectations. Coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon, Draper was expected to somewhat ease his way through 2026, but his outstanding ruck tap work – in combination with Darcy Fort – has helped hold together a midfield that was patchy for half a season. Throw in 11 goals to date and you have a player making a huge contribution to his new team.

Biggest watch: Like it was at the quarter and halfway mark of the season, it’s still Zac Bailey’s free agency decision. On the football front, the biggest watch is Brisbane’s team defence, but the most intriguing storyline is whether Bailey opts to remain with the Lions long-term or takes the slightly more lucrative offer from Adelaide or someone else.

Q3 rating: 7.5 out of 10. A genuine rollercoaster so far. Lost the first two, won six of the next seven, then lost three straight and have now won five on end to find themselves in the top four. The injury list was not only lengthy, but full of quality, and Chris Fagan’s team did well to keep their head above water until the troops began returning. Now, players that had struggled early in the season are back in form and the stage is set for another push towards September. And possibly a three-peat. – Michael Whiting

Zac Bailey during round 18 between Brisbane and Essendon at The Gabba, July 12, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Best-and-fairest leader: Patrick Cripps

Most improved player: Ben Ainsworth

All-Australian contenders: Patrick Cripps

Lowest point: The seven straight losses, and the familiar nature of each, that culminated in Michael Voss' departure less than halfway through the season.

Biggest surprise: The seven straight wins, and the sudden reliability of the side to see out games, that has culminated in the Blues returning to finals contention.

Biggest watch: Clearly, it'll revolve around the next coach. Carlton has already started the process of informal catch-ups with a host of the game's best assistants and will soon assess the merits of more experienced options as well. Recent results suggest it's a list capable of rebounding quickly, so the Blues simply must nail this next appointment.

Q3 rating: 5 out of 10. The recent spike in form has lifted Carlton's rating significantly, but this season already looms as being one that has a tinge of 'what could have been' to it. The Blues are now 8-9, having started at 1-8, but could have been further in the finals picture had they held onto relatively commanding leads against Sydney, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Collingwood and St Kilda in the first part of the year. Now, they face a difficult run-in that will make qualifying for September tricky and will also have to juggle their wildcard hopes in the last two months with points considerations as they seek to match a bid on potential No.1 pick and father-son gun Cody Walker at year's end. - Riley Beveridge

Patrick Cripps celebrates victory after the round 16 match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Nick Daicos

Most improved player: Billy Frampton

All-Australian contenders: Nick Daicos, Billy Frampton, Jordan De Goey

Lowest point: Easter Thursday at the Gabba.

Biggest surprise: Billy Frampton has become crucial to Collingwood this year and emerged as an All-Australian contender.

Biggest watch: Darcy Moore won't play again in 2026 and has endured a wretched run with his body, putting some doubt around his long-term durability.

Q3 rating: 7 out of 10. To still be in the wildcard hunt, despite three ACL injuries and a lack of young talent coming through has been a great result so far. Nick Daicos has led the way and looks set for 30+ Brownlow votes again this year. Will it be enough to take Charlie home? Jordan De Goey has produced his most consistently great season to date and is tracking towards his best Copeland Trophy result ever. The Pies have performed well defensively, but battled for reliable goal sources all year and still lack a high-end key forward. - Josh Gabelich

Jordan De Goey during the R15 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Sam Durham

Most improved player: Archer Day-Wicks

All-Australian contenders: Nil

Lowest point: Where do you start in a one-win season? In a forgettable year, the Bombers were hit hard by injuries and sacked Brad Scott after round 11, with Dean Solomon stepping in as interim coach. The Bombers have won just one of their past 30 games and face a tough run home in a season that couldn't come to an end soon enough.

Biggest surprise: At just 21, Nate Caddy has stepped up for the Bombers this year and enjoyed a fine individual season despite the team's struggles. His 69 shots at goal ranks equal 10th of all players this season and while his accuracy needs to improve, he has booted 32 goals – topping his tally of last year by 12 already. His decision to re-sign until 2031 was a major coup for the struggling club.

Biggest watch: All eyes are on the Bombers' coaching appointment as their search for Scott's successor continues. Club great James Hird has put his hand up for the position and is set to be among a group of candidates to be interviewed. It shapes as the biggest decision the Bombers, under the guidance of president Andrew Welsh, will make this year.

Q3 rating: Zero out of 10. Injuries were a factor for the Bombers earlier in the year, but they made a call to move on the coach and have seen nothing near a new-coach bounce. They have been verging on uncompetitive too often this year, with six of their 16 losses by more than 10 goals, and 10 by 30 points or more. In one positive, their youngsters have stepped up to play important roles to give the club a glimmer of hope for 2027 and beyond. - Dejan Kalinic

Nate Caddy celebrates a goal during the match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Luke Jackson

Most improved player: Karl Worner

All-Australian contenders: Luke Jackson, Josh Treacy, Alex Pearce, Murphy Reid, Shai Bolton, Jordan Clark, Karl Worner

Lowest point: The stop-start season of Hayden Young has been the biggest frustration for Fremantle, with the star midfielder restricted to nine games after three setbacks. The 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in round one, returning to play four games before a concussion injury in training. After four more games, which were split with a bye, he was benched against GWS with a minor groin issue. The Dockers face a delicate balancing act with Young. They need to build his match fitness and form with games, while also being cautious and preventing another injury for one of their most important stars.

Biggest surprise: Defender Karl Worner has quietly established himself as one of the best small defenders in the game this season, playing a significant role in the AFL's best backline. His strength in the contest and courage in the air are critical to his game, but his disposal efficiency has also become a factor for a Freo team that looks to launch from half-back. A former rookie and fringe player, Worner has averaged a career-high 19.3 disposals and ranks No.3 at Freo for intercept possessions (5.8 a game) and intercept marks (1.8). Could he be a shock All-Australian pick?

Biggest watch: Selection calls in the final six weeks will carry significant weight for the premiership favourites, with the second ruck spot under a microscope. Mason Cox played his best game as a Docker while Sean Darcy was managed, putting himself in the box seat to support Luke Jackson for now. Then there is the fringe midfield and wing roles, with competition hot among players including Corey Wagner, Jaeger O'Meara and Nathan O'Driscoll. There is a lot on the line and selection calls will matter more than ever for players.

Q3 rating: 9.5 out of 10. The Dockers' season is still hard to fault, despite a second loss against GWS, which looks like nothing more than a small speed bump for the runaway ladder leaders. They were marked down at the midway point of the season because of a lack of ruthlessness when they had teams beaten. That has clearly been fixed after they buried North Melbourne and Gold Coast and then piled on 100 points in the second half against Sydney. The only fault now is goalkicking early in games after accuracy issues against Geelong and Sydney, which the team overcome with maturity in both games. The Dockers have the best on-field leaders in the game and a talented but selfless group that is executing Longmuir's system weekly. It's a powerful mix. - Nathan Schmook

Karl Worner during the R8 match between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on May 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Max Holmes

Most improved player: Lawson Humphries

All-Australian contenders: Max Holmes, Bailey Smith, Jeremy Cameron, Tom Stewart, Shaun Mannagh

Lowest point: The triple blow suffered during the 13-point loss to Greater Western Sydney in round 18 compounded a miserable fortnight for Geelong. Mid-game injuries to Jeremy Cameron, Tanner Bruhn and Jack Henry crippled the Cats' rotations and triggered a late fadeout on the back of a defeat to Brisbane the previous week.

Biggest surprise: During the round 18 clash against the Giants, Chris Scott threw a massive curveball by shifting reigning Coleman Medallist Jeremy Cameron into defence. Before his night was cut short by a shoulder injury, Cameron shocked the competition by lining up on former teammate Toby Greene, trading his usual roaming forward role for a clinical intercepting utility role.

Biggest watch: The recovery timeline for Jeremy Cameron's shoulder. The spearhead’s upcoming surgery to repair a left AC joint injury will heavily dictate Geelong's finals campaign. As the competition's most dynamic focal point, Cameron is far more than just the Cats’ leading goalkicker; he is a key pillar whose freedom to roam up the ground opens up the entire forward line, making his health the absolute barometer for their teetering premiership hopes.

Q3 rating: 7 out of 10. While the Cats’ early-season form showed genuine premiership upside, this third quarter has triggered a brutal slide. Demolishing Brisbane at the Gabba and handling Sydney proved Geelong's transition game and tactical ceiling are elite when fully fit. However, losing five of their last six matches and tumbling to ninth on the ladder has completely erased their safety net. A compounding injury wave, headlined by Jeremy Cameron's shoulder surgery, has now turned a promising campaign into a massive fight just to play finals. Ultimately, the final six weeks will determine whether this season is a success or a missed opportunity. - Emily Patterson

Jeremy Cameron leaves the field during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Geelong at Engie Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Best-and-fairest leader: Sam Collins

Most improved player: Leo Lombard

All-Australian contenders: Sam Collins, Ben King, Bodhi Uwland

Lowest point: It's happening right now. Saturday night's loss to Adelaide was the club's seventh straight and with rumours of players wanting to leave, along with Damien Hardwick inexplicably calling the season over, the wheels feel like they're wobbling. There were competitive losses against Hawthorn and Collingwood that could have easily gone the other way, but being absolutely thumped by Brisbane, Geelong, Fremantle and the Crows shows just how far they've fallen.

Biggest surprise: On paper, Gold Coast has one of, if not, the strongest midfields in the competition. Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson, Touk Miller and off-season recruit Christian Petracca have countless individual accolades and seemingly a nice mix of ball-winning, power, outside run and defensive intent to combine beautifully. Yet somehow, they're ranked dead last for clearance differential, which was such a strength last year. Their struggles is one of the AFL's great mysteries in 2026.

Biggest watch: Ben King's free agency decision still hangs over Carrara like a dark cloud, but the big question is how the Suns will fight the season out. Will this current losing streak continue and become a total disaster that sees a reset during the off-season, or does the club fancied to contend for a premiership earlier in the year show some fight, possibly sneak into a wildcard game and make some September noise?

Q3 rating: 3.5 out of 10. To lose seven straight matches after returning from Darwin with a 7-3 record has been a disaster. The coach is frustrated, the players are showing likewise with displays of ill-discipline on-field, and what started so promisingly has gone off the rails in spectacular fashion. The Suns expected so much more out of themselves this year, and despite some injuries along the way, have no genuine reason to have fallen so far. There’s still time to resurrect it, but at the moment 2026 is a big fail. – Michael Whiting

Noah Anderson leaves the field after the round 17 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Clayton Oliver

Most improved player: Harvey Thomas

All-Australian contenders: Clayton Oliver, Finn Callaghan, Lachie Ash, Sam Taylor

Lowest point: The 17-point loss to reigning wooden spooners West Coast in round 10 thoroughly exposed the Giants' vulnerabilities just as they attempted to steady their season. It marked a tipping point for a side already reeling from Tom Green's devastating pre-season ACL injury. Coupled with injuries to other key pillars, the mounting toll finally culminated in the Perth upset.

Biggest surprise: An unrelenting injury slog has forced the Giants to lean heavily on their depth, opening the door for youngsters Harvey Thomas and Telstra Rising Star nominees Phoenix Gothard and Riley Hamilton to deliver breakout performances. Thomas has orchestrated a massive transformation to become one of the league's highest risers, establishing himself in Adam Kingsley’s side as a highly adaptable utility. Meanwhile, Gothard and Hamilton have emerged as dazzling bright spots in the forward line.

Biggest watch: When the Giants drop off, they do so aggressively. The core watch is their inability to stop the opposition's momentum when the midfield is beaten at the source. Without a fully fit engine room, their transitional defence routinely breaks down, leaving the back six exposed to massive, unanswerable runs of goals. Sitting outside the wildcard spots, they have zero margin for error left.

Q3 rating: 6.5 out of 10. Staying within touching distance of the wildcard spots is a testament to Adam Kingsley's coaching and squad resilience. A brutal injury toll to key pillars like Tom Green, Josh Kelly and Jesse Hogan would have tanked other clubs, but the brilliance of Clayton Oliver and Jake Stringer — alongside a surging youth movement — has kept their season alive. However, the Giants' floor remains dangerously low. An 81-point thrashing by the Bulldogs in round one and costly losses to lower-ranked opponents have exposed severe systemic flaws. With such erratic form, every match is now a must-win. - Emily Patterson

Clayton Oliver celebrates a goal during GWS' win over Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Jai Newcombe

Most improved player: Nick Watson, but Josh Ward is close behind

All-Australian contenders: Nick Watson, Jack Gunston, Josh Battle, Tom Barrass, Jarman Impey

Lowest point: The first half of the round 17 loss to Melbourne in Launceston was as bad as the Hawks have played in several years. Trailing by as much as 96 points in the third quarter, a 12-goal run salvaged some respectability late, but the manner in which Sam Mitchell's side played in the opening two-and-a-half quarters remains a major concern.

Biggest surprise: From blooding zero debutants last year, the Hawks have handed first games to seven new faces - Jack Dalton, Will McCabe, Bodie Ryan, Cameron Nairn, Matt Hill, Noah Mraz and Ollie Greeves - in 2026 in a promising sign for the future. Sure, some of them have been out of necessity due to the club's recent injury woes, but all have shown significant promise.

Biggest watch: The Hawks have been hit hard by injuries to key players over the past few weeks, with Jack Gunston, Jarman Impey, Ned Reeves, Nick Watson and Josh Battle all spending significant time on the sidelines, along with the suspended Josh Weddle. Karl Amon and Conor Nash look set to miss the rest of the home and away season, meaning the returns of the aforementioned players will be crucial as the side looks to lock in a top-four, and potentially even a top-two, spot on the ladder.

Q3 rating: 8 out of 10. Aside from a minor blip earlier in the season and the stinging defeat to the Dees, the Hawks have navigated the hardest part of their draw relatively well. Now, with the injury list shortening and a highly favourable run home, including clashes still to come against Richmond, Essendon and West Coast, they will be confident of securing a double chance. - Brandon Cohen

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Best-and-fairest leader: Kozzy Pickett, just. But Max Gawn would be right up there.

Most improved player: Harry Sharp

All-Australian contenders: Kozzy Pickett, Max Gawn

Lowest point: Brody Mihocek's horrific season-ending neck injury

Biggest surprise: After a few false dawns, young forward Jacob van Rooyen might finally be having that much-anticipated 'breakout' season. The 23-year-old has teased with flashes of brilliance since his 2023 debut – sporadic three and four-goal games giving glimpses of his talent – but he has never really gone on with things. This year, however, he seems a different beast. With 11 goals in the past two games – and 35 for the season – van Rooyen might finally be living up to his lofty hype. Fitter, stronger and playing with greater confidence, he has become the focal point up forward Melbourne has long hoped for.

Biggest watch: The Dees are the ultimate homebodies. They've clocked the 'G, going 9-0 at the venue this season, but their 2-6 record on the road is a little concerning. Aside from a statement win over the Hawks in Launceston in round 17, Melbourne's only other victory away from their home fortress – in what was technically still a 'home' game – was a Marvel Stadium triumph over lowly West Coast. The Demons are on track to finish in the bottom half of the top 10 which means they'll have to hit the road at some stage in September, so they need to prove they can win away from the 'G. That all starts this week against North Melbourne at Marvel.

Q3 rating: 8 out of 10. Maybe that's a bit generous for a side sitting sixth on the ladder, but the Demons have well and truly exceeded all expectations this year and are destined for a spot in September, barring a late-season collapse. Few would have predicted that at the start of the year, but Steven King has this side playing a brand of football that's not only exciting, but able to stand up in the big games. Wins against Hawthorn (twice), Brisbane and a then-red hot Gold Coast early in the season have put Melbourne in a position to challenge for more than just a wildcard berth, with a top-six finish now firmly within reach. It's not an easy run home, with the Bulldogs, Suns (away) and the Cats among their final six games, but if the Demons have shown anything this season, it's that you can never write them off. - Alison O'Connor

Jacob van Rooyen celebrates a goal for Melbourne against Richmond in R12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Luke Davies-Uniacke

Most improved player: Finn O'Sullivan

All-Australian contenders: Luke Davies-Uniacke, Harry Sheezel

Lowest point: A dismal 124-point hammering at the hands of Fremantle was a harsh reality check and put a disappointing full stop on a run of five defeats in six games.

Biggest surprise: The lack of scalps. The best team North Melbourne's beaten this year is the 12th-placed Carlton and that victory came amid its opponent's run of seven straight defeats. Aside from that, the Kangas have only overcome the 14th-placed Gold Coast, the 15th-placed Port Adelaide, the 16th-placed West Coast, the 17th-placed Richmond and the last-placed Essendon. There hasn't yet been an overwhelming sign that this developing North Melbourne side has taken a significant leap forward.

Biggest watch: North Melbourne has a strong nucleus of young talent and now it's time for the Kangas to spend. Whether it's putting early draft picks on the trade table, or offering cash at free agency, this is a club ready to make a splash. The big question still remains who they can attract to help an impressive young core take the next step.

Q3 rating: 5 out of 10. Expectations were difficult to gauge for North Melbourne before this season and remain tough to judge even now. The Kangas have undoubtedly elevated themselves above the very bottom group of teams, but haven't necessarily been able to progress into the middle tier and remain on the outside looking in when it comes to the wildcard race. Defeats on the road to West Coast and Port Adelaide leave a bitter taste in the mouth, particularly as North hasn't been able to prove itself against any of the genuine finals contenders this year. Still, there's been enough signs of development from youngsters like Harry Sheezel, Finn O'Sullivan, George Wardlaw and Colby McKercher to suggest things are tracking in the right direction. Now, Alastair Clarkson and the Kangas just need to find mature players to help them rocket skyward. - Riley Beveridge

Harry Sheezel in action during the match between North Melbourne and Essendon at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Best-and-fairest leader: Zak Butters

Most improved player: Joe Richards

All-Australian contenders: Aliir Aliir, Zak Butters, Jason Horne-Francis

Lowest point: Saturday’s loss to St Kilda was a killer. Not so much for the way Port played, because like so often this year, they were resilient and tough. However, injuries to Butters – that could see his season ended – Horne-Francis and Mitch Georgiades just felt like a hammer blow. The early season loss to West Coast at Adelaide Oval, at the end of a week that had seen skipper Connor Rozee ruled out for an extended period, was also a tough one to swallow.

Biggest surprise: Perhaps it shouldn’t be considering Josh Carr’s nature as a player, but Port’s defensive output has been outstanding. North Melbourne in round one is the only team to score more than 100 points against them, with Port conceding the third least points of any team this season. It’s a whole team approach, but Aliir in career-best form has led a backline constantly chopping and changing due to injuries. No matter the faces, the intent and desperation has always been the same.

Biggest watch: As it has been all year, all eyes are on Butters. It seems almost inevitable he’ll leave the club after eight incredible years, but until the announcement is official, there’s always hope. If he does opt to return to Melbourne, the negotiations will be intriguing with an expectation that Port would match a rival offer and force a trade.

Q3 rating: 6 out of 10. Few people outside of the club expected much from Carr’s first season in charge. However, there’s little doubt they have exceeded expectations by some way, despite recording just six wins from 17 matches. They belted Geelong and Adelaide in a memorable Showdown performance and have been on the wrong side of five games decided by less than a goal. Throw in the stingy team defence and Port has quickly turned into a difficult opponent despite a tough run with injuries at times. – Michael Whiting

Zak Butters appears injured during the match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Tim Taranto

Most improved player: Jack Ross

All-Australian contenders: Nil

Lowest point: At the end of round seven, Richmond had zero wins on the board and 15 players on the injury list, painting a picture that looked as grim as even the most pessimistic supporter could conjure up. Injuries actually got worse over the next few weeks, peaking with discussions with the League about the possibility of not being able to field a full 23-man side. However, the round eight away win against West Coast lifted spirits somewhat.

Biggest surprise: With a swathe of highly rated youngsters on the Tigers' list, Patrick Retschko would have been the last name expected to be a brightly shining light towards the future. Traded for pick 99 after failing to play a senior game at Geelong, Retschko was handed a round six debut and hasn't looked back, averaging 17.8 disposals and winning a Rising Star nomination as he has made the wing his own.

Biggest watch: With injuries restricting the availability of Richmond's draft class of '24, the development of the group as a whole has been held back. Adem Yze would have been hoping to have Sam Lalor, Taj Hotton, Jonty Faull, Harry Armstrong, Tom Sims and Josh Smillie knocking out their 50th games by mid-2027, but that isn't going to happen. Whether Yze can accelerate the process to get his side winning matches sooner – and possibly saving his job – is the biggest watch at Punt Road.

Q3 rating: 1 out of 10. To be honest, a zero was under consideration, but circumstances have made it hard to be too harsh on the Tigers. Even after last year's better-than-expected showing, the win count was never going to be huge, and as the year has progressed Yze has his side staying in contests longer. If they can get even a couple more games into the kids before summer it would be something to take from a very tough year. – Howard Kimber

Noah Balta after the Round 16 match between Collingwood and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Callum Wilkie

Most improved player: Hugo Garcia

All-Australian contenders: Callum Wilkie, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Lowest point: Losing dual All-Australian Jack Sinclair to a season-ending calf injury.

Biggest surprise: Jack Silvagni. Cool, calm, collected and consistent down back.

Biggest watch: When will Max King return? The Saints are adamant it's no longer a case of ‘if' but ‘when'.

Q3 rating: 6 out of 10. Finals aren't out of the equation yet, but they're not a sure thing. They've won the ones they needed to, but real tests against resurgent Carlton, downtrodden Gold Coast and banged-up Geelong await. There are also clear green shoots in the way the Saints are all in on their young midfield brigade, electing to pursue the re-signing of young gun Darcy Wilson over dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale. The Saints have exciting prospects in Wilson (20 years old), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (23), Marcus Windhager (23) and big improver Hugo Garcia (21), who have overtaken veterans Jack Macrae and Sam Flanders (even before his season-ending Achilles injury). St Kilda has been crying out for an elite midfielder for years, and for all its bold trade moves, the next generation of bona fide mids may have been right under its nose all along. - Sophie Welsh

Hugo Garcia during the round 10 match between Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, May 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Best-and-fairest leader: Isaac Heeney

Most improved player: Will Edwards

All-Australian contenders: Isaac Heeney, Brodie Grundy, Nick Blakey, Tom McCartin, Justin McInerney, Charlie Curnow

Lowest point: The 38-point loss to Fremantle in round 18 saw a top-of-the-table clash slip through Sydney's fingers. While the Swans completely controlled the game early — keeping the Dockers goalless in the opening half — their defensive structure unravelled across a 15-goal second-half blitz. Conceding seven straight goals in a final-term collapse, the Swans were completely overrun in the 15.21 (111) to 10.13 (73) defeat.

Biggest surprise: Isaac Heeney’s permanent shift into a full-time inside midfielder has become the masterstroke of Sydney's 2026 campaign. Triggered by Errol Gulden's extended shoulder injury in round one, Heeney's explosive clearance work and consistent goal-kicking have completely revitalised the Swans' engine room.

Biggest watch: While Charlie Curnow’s move to Sydney took some initial adjustment, he remains right at the pointy end of the Coleman Medal race with 50 goals through the first three quarters of the season. A few big bags down the final stretch could comfortably secure him the award for a third time.

Q3 rating: 8.5 out of 10. Sydney has reinvented its identity under immense duress amid a wave of high-profile injuries to sit second on the ladder, proving its premiership credentials remain intact. However, convincing away losses to Geelong and Brisbane, alongside a second-half capitulation to Fremantle under finals-like pressure, have exposed a worrying vulnerability to severe momentum swings when the elite turn up the heat. Fixing those lapses and maintaining a four-quarter defensive squeeze is now the Swans' ultimate key to glory. - Emily Patterson

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Harley Reid

Most improved player: Bailey Williams

All-Australian contenders: Harley Reid

Lowest point: It remains the Richmond loss at Optus Stadium in round eight, but Reuben Ginbey's serious quad injury was a cruel blow given the potential All-Australian season he was having. Suffered during a six-point loss to Port Adelaide and a week before a one-point loss to North Melbourne, the Eagles might be on six wins by now if not for the absence of their second most important player.

Biggest surprise: The instant impact of mid-season draftees Marcus Herbert and Oliver Francou. After four and two games respectively, it's hard to now see this Eagles' team without the dashing Herbert and hard-nosed Francou in it. Bailey Williams' form remains a massive bonus given the way he has enhanced their centre ball-up results, but Herbert and Francou have come from nowhere and look like long-term players.

Biggest watch: Midfield opportunities for young players in the final six games and whether Willem Duursma can put a block of form together that elevates him in the Rising Star race. Duursma was a jet in the engine room against the Western Bulldogs, and there will be a watch on whether Bo Allan, Elijah Hewett, Tom Gross and Francou can get some consistent time onball alongside young superstar Harley Reid.

Q3 rating: 6 out of 10. The Eagles have lost their past four games, but their rating remains stable due to a series of positives that impact their long-term rebuild. The loss of Reuben Ginbey has been handled as well as possible, with key defender Rhett Bazzo emerging as a major positive in 2026. Bo Allan has also shown flashes of his massive potential with his speed and power, while Herbert and Francou add depth to the list. The Carlton loss was a step backward, but there has been an overall trend of better football for West Coast and a high-pressure style that is being executed weekly. They have just lacked polish with the ball. On that note, it would be good to see more games for half-back Josh Lindsay in the run home. – Nathan Schmook

Harley Reid during the round 16 match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium, on June 27, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Best-and-fairest leader: Marcus Bontempelli

Most improved player: Ryley Sanders

All-Australian contenders: Marcus Bontempelli, Aaron Naughton

Lowest point: Sam Darcy's injury.

Biggest surprise: Joel Freijah looked on the cusp of exploding in 2026 after a breakout 2025 campaign. He still produces brilliant patches, but hasn’t maintained a sustained rise just yet.

Biggest watch: Tim English has endured a frustrating year with hamstring, back and concussion issues limiting him, while trade speculation has swirled.

Q3 rating: 6 out of 10 - Anything looked possible at 4-0, but then Sam Darcy did his knee two weeks later and they looked shot. To still be in it at 10-7 is a positive, but they are yet to prove they can beat the best. Marcus Bontempelli looks like the only one who can stop Nick Daicos from winning the Brownlow, but the midfield has operated at the same level this year as last year. The defence has improved, but a key defender remains a list need in October. - Josh Gabelich