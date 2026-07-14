Brad Scott is among the contenders the AFL's 19th team is considering for a top football role

Brad Scott during Essendon's clash with Brisbane in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

TASMANIA is pursuing former Essendon coach Brad Scott to be its inaugural football boss.

AFL.com.au understands the Devils have interest in Scott for the role as they look to make moves to appoint the key position this year.

Scott and Devils chief executive Brendon Gale were recently spotted catching up following Scott's sudden departure from the Bombers mid-season.

The ex-North Melbourne and Essendon coach, who worked as the AFL's football manager between his two head coach stints, also has links to the Devils' hierarchy given his Brisbane premiership teammate Alastair Lynch is the club's football director.

Tasmania CEO Brendon Gale at the Gather Round Official Welcome Dinner in 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It is unclear whether Scott will take up the interest at this stage, with his exit from Essendon still fresh. The Devils want their football boss to be based in Tasmania for next year ahead of their proposed 2028 entry into the competition, with relocation a consideration for any candidate.

Scott's links to the Devils also extend to the club's list rules, which he oversaw and led during 2022 when they were first formulated in his previous position at the AFL.

In May, Scott told AFL.com.au an interview shortly after his exit from Essendon that he wasn't set on what role was next for him.

"The easy answer is I don't know, but I really feel a sense of obligation to the game. My entire adult life has been in AFL football, as a player, coach or an administrator, and when the game gives you so much – it's given me everything – I feel a sense of obligation to give something back.

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"Whatever form that takes, I'm not sure. But there's a whole wide world out there. I've always harboured ambitions to go and get a real job one day and I had that at the AFL for a period of time but I'll let the dust settle and work through it."

The Devils' plan at the start of this year was to have a football manager locked in before they went through their coach search, however that timeline has flipped and the club is far down the line in terms of its senior coach appointment.

Nathan Buckley, Ken Hinkley and John Longmire are interviewing for the role and a decision from the Devils could be made in coming weeks, with former Port coach Hinkley and ex-Swans coach Longmire considered the favourites.