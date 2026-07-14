Essendon looks increasingly likely to get an assistance package from the AFL at the end of the year

Essendon players during their loss to St Kilda in R17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has proposed Tasmania not be able to bid on tied players such as father-son prospect Koby Bewick next year as part of its assistance package discussions with the AFL.

As revealed by AFL.com.au in June, the Bombers have been in talks with the AFL about receiving an assistance package this year after their horror run of form.

The Bombers have been eyeing a similar package to the one West Coast received last year, which was an end-of-first round draft pick and extra rookie list spots over three years. The Eagles used that draft pick to land Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich.

The Bombers and AFL met recently after the club's initial letter to the League, with Essendon canvassing AFL officials as to whether a 'no bid' from the Devils on their tied players in 2027 could be a part of the help from HQ.

However, it is understood that aspect will not be a part of any assistance package, although the club is looking increasingly likely to receive some form of AFL help at the end of this year.

The Devils will be given picks No.1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13 in the first round of their first draft in 2027, with those picks already pushing down other clubs' picks and making it much harder for established clubs to match Academy and father-son bids.

The Bombers have Bewick tied to them for next year's draft, with the son of two-time Essendon premiership winner Darren viewed as a top talent in the 2027 crop.

The silky ball user was a standout at under-16s level last year but a back injury disrupted the first half of his season this year, seeing him named in Vic Metro's under-18 squad but not play.

Koby Bewick in action during Vic Metro's clash with Vic Country at the 2025 Marsh AFL National U16 Boys Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon also has a talented prospect in its Next Generation Academy next year in Calder Cannon Moustafa Darwish as well as NGA access to Tevita Rodan, the son of David, who can also join Port Adelaide as a father-son prospect.

The Bombers have won just one of their past 30 games, and if they go winless for the rest of this season would have won 18 of their past 69 games over three years.

West Coast last year received assistance after 11 wins across four years, while North Melbourne received an assistance package at the end of 2023 that included three end-of-first round picks after North claimed 12 wins in its previous 84 games.

Gold Coast was given a huge assistance package in 2019 after tallying 19 wins across four seasons, which included priority access to Academy players without going through the bidding system, as well as a raft of picks, including the No.1 selection that year that saw them bring Matt Rowell to the club.