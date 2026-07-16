The Dockers have confirmed some team news ahead of their clash with the Power

Mason Cox celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Sydney in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE ruckman Mason Cox will hold his spot this week and play his 150th game after a disappointed Sean Darcy was told he would not be recalled for Saturday's clash against Port Adelaide after being managed last week.

Meanwhile, star midfielder Hayden Young will return from a minor groin issue, replacing gun playmaker Shai Bolton, who will be managed for one match after facing Sydney last Thursday night with strapping on his hand.

Cox produced his best game as a Docker against the Swans in a powerful team performance, getting his opportunity after Freo chose to rest Darcy on a five-day break to protect his troublesome knee.

The former Collingwood big man took his opportunity with both hands, supporting Luke Jackson in the ruck and performing with authority in the air to take several important marks and kick a crucial late goal.

"We've spoken to Sean, he's disappointed. When we managed him last week we told him there was no guarantees and Mason's obviously come out and played really well," coach Justin Longmuir said on Thursday morning.

"There's just not too much in it at the moment, so Mason's going to hold his spot.

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"Sean's form is not quite where we need it to be, and Mason rucked really well but also got his marking going around the ground. So he did enough to hold his spot.

"He (Darcy) wants to be playing AFL footy, but he's mature. He knows what he needs to do to be able to get his way back into the team."

The Dockers are working with Darcy to improve his mobility, foot work and ruck craft, Longmuir said, with the big man restricted to seven games this season after suffering a concussion in Gather Round and a calf strain during his recovery.

The 28-year-old returned for two games, against Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney, before being managed during a condensed period of the club's fixture.

Sean Darcy in action during the match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium in round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I said to him yesterday, it's not necessarily about him going out and dominating in the WAFL, because I know he'll do that and his ruck craft is way too good for that level," Longmuir said.

"It's more about what he can do to lift his athletic profile in some sense, and he's working really hard behind the scenes to do that.

"There's still a big part of the season left. Six games is a long time. We talk about one week being a long time in footy. When we pick the side, we pick the side for this week and this week only.

"So next week's next week and we'll worry about that then."

Bolton will be managed with a minor issue that he could have pushed through if necessary, with Longmuir saying that it made sense to give the star midfielder a short break as the team prepares to fly out for Adelaide on Thursday.

"He's dealing with an injury that would benefit from a week off … it's not serious, so he's probably a one-weeker," the coach said.

"It's a good opportunity to manage him, and Hayden will come in and play a similar role to what 'Bolts' has been playing.

Shai Bolton celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"If there's a benefit to gain from them having a break and not pushing through, it's pretty much a no-brainer.

"'Bolts' could have pushed through and we could have managed this injury, but he'll benefit in the long run from just having a week off.

"Those type of situations are a no-brainer … but we're not going to say that there's going to be mass resting or mass management over the next couple of weeks."

Fremantle has used just 30 players this season, which is the fewest in the AFL, with Longmuir highlighting the benefits with team chemistry and players getting continuity in their own form.

Asked specifically about the way his forward line was functioning after a powerful 100-point second half against the Swans, he said their chemistry had grown "out of sight" in 2026.

Justin Longmuir during round 16 between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, June 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers have trailed at half-time in three of their past four games, however, with Longmuir not concerned about the way the ladder leaders were starting games.

"We don't really look at the scoreboard," he said.

"If you took the scoreboard out of it [against Sydney], you wouldn't say we were necessarily outplayed, especially in that second quarter.

"We're getting a lot right. We might not be in front on the scoreboard, but I think we're getting a lot right.

"The GWS game is a bit of an anomaly in some sense for us, but I haven't been overly disappointed with our first halves. I think we've been playing the right sort of footy."